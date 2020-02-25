Inside Peter Andre's stunning Australian family home as he holidays with Princess and Junior

25 February 2020, 14:26

Peter Andre has treated his kids to a dream trip to visit his family in Australia - and given his Instagram followers a glimpse of his family home.

Peter Andre has showed off his stunning Australian family home that he grew up in while on holiday there with his kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12.

The 46-year-old singer has been documenting his holiday on Instagram, treating his followers to an insight into his family life during his 'flying visit' to see his mum.

Pete's video showed the kids playing in the pool with their cousins
Pete's video showed the kids playing in the pool with their cousins. Picture: Instagram

In a clip posted to his 1.3million followers, Pete showed off the garden of his parent's home - which features a swimming pool backing onto a lake.

Pete's voice is heard saying: "This is our back garden where we grew up in Australia in the Gold Coast.

"Honestly, it's so beautiful to be home."

Pete's childhood home overlooks a beautiful blue lake
Pete's childhood home overlooks a beautiful blue lake. Picture: Instagram

He also filmed Princess and Junior playing with their cousin in the stunning swimming pool.

Pete captioned the video: "The home I grew up in on the Gold Coast. Great to be back."@officialjunior_andre, Bista, and my nephew Savs enjoying the pool."

Fans rushed to comment their approval of the pic, with one writing: "How wonderful that your parents still live here and you get to return with your children. Special memories and special times. 💕 Hope your Mum and Dad are well. xx".

Another added: "Beautiful Peter hope you and your beautiful family well.♥️♥️♥️".

