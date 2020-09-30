Peter Andre opens up about 'foolish' attempt to seduce wife Emily when she was at university

Peter Andre and his wife Emily did a rare joint interview on Loose Women today.

Peter Andre has spoken out about the first time he tried to woo his wife Emily while she was at university, joking that he was going through a 'mid-life crisis' at the time.

The happy couple appeared on Loose Women today to give a rare joint interview, where opened up to Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford about the early days of their relationship.

Peter said he went through a 'mid-life crisis' in his 30s. Picture: ITV

Pete, who met Emily after her doctor father gave him an operation, revealed that he once drove to her visit her in the snow in a Lamborghini while she was at university in Bristol.

Emily said: "he did a few things to try and woo me - he turned up to my student flat in Bristol, it was snowing, and he decided to drive a Lamborghini to try and visit me at university. He really nearly had a serious accident on the way."

When Ruth asked Emily if she was embarrassed by the gesture, she said: "That doesn't float my boat, I think he misjudged it."

Emily said that Peter 'misjudged it' when he made the gesture. Picture: ITV

Pete also opened up about the incident, saying: "it was just foolish.

"I think in my 30s i was having a midlife crisis.

"I really liked her, it took so long to realise what I was feeling, and once I got approval, I asked her dad. I had to, he was my friend, so i had to do."

Peter and doctor Emily met in 2010 while she was a medical student, and he proposed in 2013.

The pair got married in 2015, and their share two children - Amelia, six, and Theo, three.

