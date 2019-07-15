Pink defends picture of kids running through Holocaust Memorial after being targeted by ‘parent police’

15 July 2019, 12:02

Pink has defended her decision to post the picture
Pink has defended her decision to post the picture. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Pink defended the picture in the caption after predicting that she would attract criticism for the photo

Pink has defended a picture of her kids running through a Holocaust Memorial in Berlin, requesting that her followers 'keep their hate and judgement to themselves'.

Sharing the picture of Willow and Jameson to Instagram on Sunday, the singer, 39, wrote: "Berlin, I love you. #holocaustmemorial#panamarestaurant #cocktailclasses#history #herstory #worldtour and for all of the comments; these two children are in actuality Jewish, as am I and the entirety of my mothers family.

"The very person who constructed this believed in children being children, and to me this is a celebration of life after death. Please keep your hatred and judgment to yourselves."

Fans were quick to praise Pink in the comment section, with one writing: "The architect of the holocaust memorial Peter Eismann said that children playing there is a good thing and that it is no contrast to the place. Children doing children stuff and enjoying their childhood is in fact a good thing there".

Another added: "I have a legit question for the parent police. Why? Just why? Why do you have to wreck every single good and beautiful thing on this page? Crawl back into your millennial perfect mommy holes and just shut the hell up."

Pink has been persistently targeted by relentless trolls targeting her parenting techniques in recent months.

She last week hit back at the 'parenting police' on Instagram by sharing a photo of her daughter Willow playing in some sprinklers in the garden without a helmet.

Penning a sarcastic caption, she wrote: "Here’s a picture of my child running through water.

"It wasn’t even filtered.

"What a waste of water.

"And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!"

