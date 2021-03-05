Rebecca Adlington gives birth to baby boy with partner Andrew Parsons and shares adorable photos

Rebecca Adlington has given birth to a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Olympic swimmer Rebecca Adlington has welcomed her second child and revealed his adorable name.

Congratulations are in order because Rebecca Adlington has given birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend Andrew Parsons.

The former Olympic swimmer announced the sweet news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing the name of her newborn.

Alongside an adorable picture of the tot sleeping with a little blue hat on, she wrote: “Welcome to the world Albie Bennett Parsons 💙 4.3.21 💙”.

Becca's friends and fans were quick to comment, with fellow sports star Jessica Ennis-Hill writing: "Congratulations."

"Oh darling!!! He’s so beautiful! Congratulations,” Catherine Tyldesley commented, while Strictly winner Ore Oduba said: “Aww congratulations Becky!!!! 😍❤️”.

EastEnders star Louisa Lytton added: "So perfect."

The happy baby news comes after Becca met boyfriend Andrew on dating app Bumble back in January 2018.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in September, writing: "Andy and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting. Summer can’t wait, she asks everyday to check my belly to see if it’s growing.

Rebecca Adlington has shown off her newborn baby on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“Going to be a long wait until the end of Feb."

Becky and Andy later found out their baby’s gender, joking at the time: “He was on his back with his legs wide open showing us his full package.

"I couldn’t stop laughing. It was such a funny, joyous moment."

Becca is already mum to five-year-old daughter Summer who she shares with ex-husband Harry Needs.

They split in 2016 after 18 months of marriage but now live ten minutes apart and co-parent Summer.

Harry previously opened up about his close friendship with his ex-wife, adding he confided in her about being bisexual.

He said: “I only talked to Rebecca about my sexuality as a friend after we had amicably separated.

“I never felt I deceived her, because I loved her and, like I already said, I never had the time to discover my full sexuality.

“Becky and I are extremely supportive of each other, and our lives now revolve around Summer who is our main priority.”

