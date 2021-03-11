Who is Saffron Barker's boyfriend Tyler Dixon?

Your need-to-know on Saffron Barker's boyfriend. Picture: Instagram/Tyler Dixon

Does Saffron Barker have a boyfriend and how long have they been together?

Saffron Barker is one of the contestants taking part in The Celebrity Circle, and the YouTube star is playing as herself rather than a 'catfish'.

The YouTuber, 20, was shown falsely telling her fellow contestants she was single in episode one, saying "if flirting has to be done, it has to be done".

Saffron Barker is one of the celebs on The Celebrity Circle. Picture: Channel 4

When she was building her profile on The Circle app, Saffron said: "I’m really happy in my relationship, but if flirting has to be done, it has to be done,’ Saffron said when asked to put her status in the system.

"Ok, I think I’m going to put my relationship status as single."

Here's your need-to-know on her relationship.

Who is Saffron Barker's boyfriend Tyler Dixon?

Saffron has been dating Tyler Sixon since last year.

She uploaded a video in August 2020 titled: "meet my boyfriend", where she revealed that they had met on Instagram.

The pair often post for loved-up Instagram pictures together, and have been on a number of holidays together - including to Santorini and Milan.

Tyler recently paid tribute to his girlfriend on Valentine's Day, writing: "Happy Valentines Day to this beaut, don’t know how I got so lucky! I’m so grateful everyday and cannot wait to continue to make more memories together❤️".

What has Saffron Barker said about The Celebrity Circle?

Speaking prior to entering The Celebrity Circle, Saffron said: "I'm really excited. I feel a bit nervous because I've never lived on my own before, I still live with my family. So it's going to be like such a strange experience, like not only am I not going to be in touch with everybody in the outside world, it's going to be the first time living alone. So I’m nervous and excited."

And opening up about her decision to play as herself, Saffron added: "At the end of the day, I would want to only win the show for being myself. So hopefully that will come across, and I mean, hopefully my personality can show on a message - that's going to be the struggle, but then again, that is my job!"

