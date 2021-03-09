Who does the voiceover for The Celebrity Circle?

The Celebrity Circle voiceover: who provides the commentary for the Channel 4 show? Find out below...

The Celebrity Circle is finally arriving on our screens, with a line-up of famous faces ready to take on the social media app for the first time ever.

Read more: What is The Celebrity Circle and how does the TV show work?

This year, the likes of Charlotte Crosby, Denise van Outen, Duncan James, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha will be taking part, in a special series in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

You may recognise the voice of the woman who does the commentary - here's your need-to-know on who she is.

Who is The Celebrity Circle voiceover?

Sophie Willan does the voiceover for The Celebrity Circle. Picture: PA

The voiceover for the series is comedian Sophie Willan, who has also worked on the previous seasons of the UK version.

Sophie, 31, is a comedian who grew up in Bolton.

She has also appeared on shows including As Yet Untitled on Dave, Live At The Comedy Store on Comedy Central, Up Late With Rylan on Channel 5, and Click And Collect on BBC One.

The Celebrity Circle airs on 9 March 2021. Picture: Channel 4

How does The Circle work?

If you aren't familiar with the format of the Channel 4 show, it sees a group of people move into separate apartments in the same building - but they never meet face-to-face.

Instead, they get to know each other on social media app 'The Circle', and they each regularly vote for their favourite player.

The catch, though, is that the players are free to pretend to be someone else - and 'catfish' their fellow contestants.

Read more: When does The Celebrity Circle start and what time is it on?

Who are the celebs in The Celebrity Circle?

The full list of contestants is below:

Baga Chipz (playing as Kim Woodburn)

Charlotte Crosby (playing as Peter Andre)

Denise van Outen

Duncan James

Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha (playing as Gemma Collins)

Lady Leshurr (playing as Big Narstie)

Melvin Odoom and Rickie Haywood-Williams (playing as will.i.am)

Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson (playing as Rachel Riley)

Saffron Barker

NOW READ:

How long is The Celebrity Circle on for?