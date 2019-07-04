Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott OFFICAL after she 'slid in to his DMs'

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are now official. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Laura Kramer

EXCLUSIVE: The former Made In Chelsea star has found love with the pretty Love Islander, and told Heart that she made the first move.

Sam Thompson has revealed Zara McDermott is his girlfriend - after she slipped in to his DMs.

The former Made In Chelsea lothario beamed with pride as he told Heart that he and the Love Island beauty are now a couple, and said it was all down to her sending him a cheeky message on Instagram.

He said: "Zara slid in to my DMs a few months ago, and I'm incredibly glad she did as she's now my girlfriend and I'm very ver very very very lucky and very happy."

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott were loved up at the launch of Heart Dance. Picture: Getty

Zara, who previously dated Adam Collard, who she met while competing on the ITV2 show, explained that they had actually met "for five minutes" at an event a year-and-a-half ago - and that she didn't proposition him online.

She said: "I didn't slide into his DMs and say 'can we go on a date?' I replied to one of his stories that was funny."

But regardless of what coaxed her to send that fateful first message, unlucky-in-love Sam readily admitted that if it wasn't for her initial text they would never have got together.

He said: "I wouldn't have done it as I was scared. Girls should do it more often.

"I followed Zara on social media, I liked all her photos, but I would never have done it, I would have been too nervous.

"If Zara hadn't have done it, we wouldn't be here.

"I liked all her photos, every single one. I thought, 'if this doesn't get her attention, nothing will'."

The couple have since gone 'Instagram official', posting loved-up pictures on their timelines, and describing each other in lovey-dovey terms.

Like a lot of couples, they've been enjoying watching this year's Love Island - but Zara teased that her next work project is "bigger" than the hit show.