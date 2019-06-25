Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson’s relationship: Is the Love Island star dating the Celebs Go Dating hunk?

25 June 2019, 14:49

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have gone public with their relationship on Instagram.
Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have gone public with their relationship on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Romance is hotting up between the reality stars as they BOTH go public on Instagram with sweet kissing snaps

Celebs Go Dating star Sam Thompson first sparked rumours of a romance with Zara McDermott when the duo were spotted holding hands in London.

And now it looks as though things are getting serious between the former Made In Chelsea favourite, 26, and the Love Island beauty, 22, as they have gone Instagram official!

Posting loved-up pictures on each of their social media accounts, both celebrities appear to confirm they are off the market, but where did it all start?

Here's everything you need to know about their blossoming relationship.

View this post on Instagram

I’m lucky ✨

A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott) on

Are Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott dating?

The reality stars have been snapped getting up close and personal on a number of occasions since they first met.

In early June, Zara was pictured leaving Sam's Chelsea flat as the two headed off for a breakfast date hand-in-hand.

The rumoured couple were then seen looking loved-up as they soaked up the sunshine in a pub garden in London.

Following their public display of affection, the famous duo were caught kissing at a polo match, which pretty much confirmed their relationship status.

View this post on Instagram

I can think of worse Saturdays 🙂

A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk) on

What has Sam said about Zara?

A self-confessed unlucky-in-love Sam has always been open about his feelings towards potential love interests – and with Zara, he's no different.

Posting a photo on Instagram of his crush kissing him on the cheek, he wrote: "I can think of worse Saturdays," followed by a smiley face.

Clearly beaming in the romantic snap, he wasn't shy revealing exactly how he felt about the Love Island star to his 893k followers.

The 26-year-old also showered Zara with a stream of likes on her social media account, making it public knowledge he only had eyes for the former government advisor.

The latest show of affection has proved that Sam's relationship with MIC co-star and ex-girlfriend Sophie 'Habbs' Habboo is well and truly over.

What has Zara said about Sam?

Despite suffering a public split with her ex-boyfriend and Love Island co-star Adam Collard, Zara hasn't shied from making her romance with Sam known.

Taking to Instagram to share her new relationship with her 1.1million followers, the 22-year-old beauty posted a photo of the two smooching in the sunshine.

Captioning the cute kissing snap, she wrote: "I’m lucky," next to some magical stars, which surely captured how she felt about her new man in that moment.

The affectionate photo silenced rumours the ex-Islander was dating singer Olly Murs after the two met in an Essex nightclub back in March.

