Sia reveals she's adopted two teenage sons who were 'ageing out the system'

Sia secretly adopted the teenagers last year. Picture: PA/Getty

The singer has announced that she is a mum after secretly adopting two sons.

Sia has announced that she is a mother to two teenage sons after adopting them last year.

The Australian singer, 44, revealed that both boys were 18 when she completed the legal documents.

Speaking on a US radio station, she said: "I actually adopted two sons last year.

"They were 18, they're both 19-years-old now. They were ageing out of the foster care system and yeah, I love them."

Sia has revealed she adopted two sons last year. Picture: PA

She also opened up about quarantining with both sons, adding: "They are finding [quarantine] it difficult, one more so than the other.

"But they are both doing things that are really good for them right now, they're doing educational stuff that is good for them."

Sia is known for performing in a wig so as to hide her face.

She previously opened up about her decision to James Corden on Carpool Karaoke, revealing that she does so to 'maintain a modicum of privacy'.

Sia said: “I don't wear this unless there are cameras around. I only wear this to try and maintain a modicum of privacy.”

She added: "I was a singer for 10 or 11 years to mediocre success.

Sia is known for performing in a monochrome wig. Picture: Getty

"I was an alcoholic and a drug addict, and I sobered up and I decided I didn’t want to be an artist anymore because I was starting to get a little bit famous and it was destabilizing in some way.

"I thought, ‘What doesn’t exist in pop music at the moment?’ And it was mystery!"

During an interview with Interview magazine in 2015, she added: "When people say, 'Show your face, you’re not ugly.' I want to say, 'I know. I’m not doing it because I think I’m ugly; I’m trying to have some control over my image. And I’m allowed to maintain some modicum of privacy.

"But also I would like not to be picked apart or for people to observe when I put on ten pounds or take off ten pounds or I have a hair extension out of place or my fake tan is botched.'"

