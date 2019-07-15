Simon Cowell shows off dramatic 20lb weight loss after switching to strict vegan diet

Simon Cowell has lost almost two stone since switching to a vegan diet. Picture: Getty

The music mogul has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten in a major lifestyle overhaul that's helped him lose almost two stone

Simon Cowell has lost an incredible 20lbs after switching to a vegan diet, according to reports.

The music model, 59, underwent a major lifestyle change after being hospitalised in October 2017 when his plummeting blood pressure caused him to fall down the stairs.

Following the accident, the Britain's Got Talent judge visited a specialist who put him on a strict regime that banned him from eating most of his usual treats, which has helped him shed almost two stone.

And when quizzed about his slimmed down figure, as well as how he managed such major weight loss, Simon revealed his secret to reporters.

Simon Cowell credits his son Eric's healthy diet as his inspiration. Picture: Getty

The father-of-one has cut out red meat, dairy, sugar, bread and gluten. Picture: Getty

The now slender British millionaire said: “New diet.

"I went to see this guy who's very well-known. And he said to me, after doing some blood work, 'You can't have red meat, dairy, sugar, bread or gluten'."

But the father-of-one, who shares his 5-year-old son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman, admitted he was more worried about cutting out booze following the "wake-up call".

He told Extra TV: "My first thought was 'what about the alcohol'?"

"The doctor said, 'maybe not quite as much as you had before' and I've stuck to it and it's easy".

The X Factor mastermind was noticeably bigger back in 2018. . Picture: Getty

He also claimed his beloved boy Eric inspires him to eat healthily to this day, and explained he often copies what his only child eats.

"Apart from ice-cream, he actually likes water, eats all his raw vegetable. I'm on the Eric Cowell diet," joked Simon, who added: "He’s a sweetheart."

It's not just the X Factor star's fridge that's been given a wholesome makeover, he has reportedly cut back on smoking cigarettes and vowed to spend more time relaxing with his family at home.

Simon said: "I feel much better this year, I'm not having so many meetings or late night calls, it's a bit more of a balance."