Sky releases dramatic Catherine the Great trailer starring Helen Mirren

11 May 2019, 14:35

Sky's new drama looks at the life and court of the Russian empress.
Sky released the trailer for its forthcoming mini series "Catherine the Great" starring Helen Mirren, showing a glimpse into the world of one of the most powerful monarchs in history.

The first look trailer is packed with the drama of the royal court, the stirrings of a rebellion and love affairs from the life of the iconic empress.

It promises a show teeming with scandal and intrigue, and showcases the lavish palaces and ostentatious costumes of the four-part drama from Sky and HBO.

Of playing the role of the 18th century monarch Mirren says, "I am very excited by the possibility of embodying a woman from history who grabbed and then wielded great power.

"She rewrote the rules of governance by a woman, and succeeded to the extent of having the word Great attached to her name, Catherine the Great."

Helen Mirren plays Empress Catherine II in the upcoming Sky drama.
The show will follow the Empress towards the end of her reign and including her passionate affair with Grigory Potemkin, played by Jason Clarke (Terminator Genisys).

A portrait of Catherine the Great.
It's not the first royal role for Mirren, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 film The Queen.

Catherine the Great will air on Sky Atlantic and TV streaming service NOW TV in the UK and Ireland next year.

Read more: Helen Mirren's helium-filled interview.

