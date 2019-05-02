WATCH: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in shock Vegas Ceremony

2 May 2019, 09:16 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 09:18

Diplo live-streamed a video of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas getting married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony

A congratulations is in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner - who have seemingly just got married in Las Vegas.

The pair headed to the venue after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards - and EDM DJ Diplo live-streamed the whole thing on Instagram.

Read more: Joe Dempsie spills all on the Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and reveals its unusual name

In the clips, Joe, 29, is seen waiting at the alter and Sophie, 23, walks down the aisle in a white veil and wedding dress.

The ceremony was performed by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Sophie and Joe are married!
Sophie and Joe are married! Picture: Getty

In the clip, Sophie is seen saying: "I thee wed.... and I love you... and I thank God He gave me you."

The couple then repeat to each other: "I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life."

Elvis then tells Joe: "You may kiss the bride".

Priyanka Chopra, 36, who recently married Joe's brother Nick, 26, was seen as Sophie's Maid of Honour at the nuptials.

Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark and Game of Thrones, and Joe have been together since 2016.

The engagement was announced on Sophie's Instagram when she posted a photo of the ring alongside the caption: "I said yes!".

View this post on Instagram

I said yes.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Speaking about her decision to get engaged at a young age, Sophie recently told Rolling Stone: "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life.

"I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know.

"I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," she added. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The Magic Mike star posted the pic after losing a bet to Jessie J

Channing Tatum shocks fans by posting FULLY NAKED picture after losing bet to girlfriend Jessie J
Kelly's simple but chic is from a favourite high street store

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's belted playsuit and trainers
Mrs Hinch This Morning

Pregnant Mrs Hinch still in hospital a week after being admitted with mystery health scare
The actor, who plays serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming biopic has lifted the lid on a The Greatest Showman sequel

Zac Efron gives update on Greatest Showman sequel

Dan Osborne has spoken out about his marriage problems

Dan Osborne admits he 'doesn't know' whether he'll stay married to Jacqueline Jossa

Trending on Heart

Katie McGlynn has reportedly quit Coronation Street

Katie McGlynn 'QUITS Coronation Street' just one day after Faye Brookes

TV & Movies

The brand new Tarte foundcealer will transform the cosmetics industry

Tarte has launched the 'Foundcealer' - a foundation and concealer hybrid

Lifestyle

The vamped up marble kitchen was done on a tiny budget

Woman revamps her entire kitchen for only £45 using B&Q stickers

Lifestyle

Eric Pollard

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric Pollard to die and leave the soap after 32 years?

TV & Movies

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

When is Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile out in the UK and who else stars in Zac Efron's new Ted Bundy movie?

TV & Movies

2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family's conviction of actress Sharon Tate's murder

When is the new Charles Manson movie 'Charlie Says' released and who's in the cast with Matt Smith?

TV & Movies