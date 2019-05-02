WATCH: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas get married in shock Vegas Ceremony

Diplo live-streamed a video of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas getting married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony

A congratulations is in order for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner - who have seemingly just got married in Las Vegas.

The pair headed to the venue after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards - and EDM DJ Diplo live-streamed the whole thing on Instagram.

Read more: Joe Dempsie spills all on the Game of Thrones cast WhatsApp group... and reveals its unusual name

In the clips, Joe, 29, is seen waiting at the alter and Sophie, 23, walks down the aisle in a white veil and wedding dress.

The ceremony was performed by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Sophie and Joe are married! Picture: Getty

In the clip, Sophie is seen saying: "I thee wed.... and I love you... and I thank God He gave me you."

The couple then repeat to each other: "I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life."

Elvis then tells Joe: "You may kiss the bride".

Priyanka Chopra, 36, who recently married Joe's brother Nick, 26, was seen as Sophie's Maid of Honour at the nuptials.

Sophie, who plays Sansa Stark and Game of Thrones, and Joe have been together since 2016.

The engagement was announced on Sophie's Instagram when she posted a photo of the ring alongside the caption: "I said yes!".

Speaking about her decision to get engaged at a young age, Sophie recently told Rolling Stone: "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life.

"I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know.

"I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age," she added. "I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know."