Stacey Solomon praised for showing off body in bath picture with baby Rex

Stacey Solomon. Picture: Instagram

The presenter has been praised by fans for showing off her body in a striped bikini.

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for showing off her body while taking a bath with baby Rex.

The former X Factor star, 30, took the photo using self-timer, and she can be seen sitting cross-legged in the bath while Rex grins in the background holding a rubber duck.

Stacey Solomon has been praised for her honest pics. Picture: Instagram

Stacey regularly delights fans by sharing photos of her 'real' body on Instagram.

She recently shared a photo of her and Rex at the swimming pool alongside the caption: "New year, same me. Because why change something that brought me the most happiness I could ever imagine.

"That brought me the smiley seven month old in the picture and the most amazing 11 year old taking it. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Here’s to another year of loving our bodies no matter how hard society tries to stop us".

Fans rushed to praise her, with one writing: "You gorgeous, genuine and all round brilliant human!".

Another added: "A REAL mum".

A third wrote: "Fabulous inside and out you are. A real inspiration - so much love".

Stacey and Joe Swash welcomed baby Rex into the world in May last year.

Joe announced the news on Stacey's Instagram, writing: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come.

"Mummy and baby are well and resting. We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling.

"So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X".

