What has Stacey Solomon called her new baby daughter?

Stacey and Joe welcomed their daughter into the world a week ago. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash welcomed a baby girl last week with the Loose Woman giving birth on her own 32nd birthday, but what have the couple called their baby?

Stacey Solomon, 31, and her fiancé Joe Swash, 39, welcomed their second baby together a week ago.

The Loose Women star and her partner, who already have a son called Rex together, announced the news on October 4 to the delight of their fans.

Stacey and Joe are yet to reveal the name they have chosen for the newborn, but have confirmed to fans they have settled on a name after six days of deliberating which one best "suited her".

After ruling out the name Autumn and any names beginning with the letter 'A' – due to the unfortunate initials of 'ASS' – Stacey and Joe now just need to decide on the middle names.

Stacey Solomon told fans they have ruled out the name 'Autumn' due to the unfortunate initials it would create for their daughter. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

At the moment, we do not know the name Joe and Stacey have chosen for the newborn.

However, Stacey has been very open with the decision making process with her fans, revealing most recently that Joe and herself have chosen a name they think really suits her.

This comes after Stacey explained that there were a "few names we loved" but that they were going to see "which one suits her the best".

Stacey Solomon told fans she and Joe Swash had decided on a name for their daughter. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Confirming that they have narrowed the newborn baby girl's name down to one moniker, Stacey said on her Instagram story: "I think we've definitely chosen a name for her. We've been calling her it for a couple of days and we think it's who she is."

She said that she "can't wait" for her fans to hear it, but that won't be until they also settle on middles names.Stacey wrote on her message to fans: "We are going to chose her middle names while we walk in the garden and then I can't wait to share it with you."

The couple previously revealed they were thinking about calling their daughter Autumn, but decided against it because of the initials it would spell – 'A.S.S'.Because of this, the pair have decided to stay away from baby names beginning with the letter 'A'.

Stacey Solomon gave birth to the baby girl on her 32nd birthday. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

When did Stacey announce she was pregnant and when did she give birth?

Stacey and Joe first announced the news that they were expecting their second baby back in June 2021.

A month later, the pair revealed they were going to be welcoming a baby girl, the first for both Stacey and Joe.

Stacey gave birth on October 4, which also happened to be her 32nd birthday, at their home Pickle Cottage.

Announcing the arrival of their little girl, Stacey shared a picture of the little one with the caption: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

Stacey Solomon is also a mother to Rex, Leighton and Zachary. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey is already mum to Rex, who she shares with Joe, as well as Zachary and Leighton.

Joe is the father to Rex as well as 13-year-old Harry, who he shares with ex-fianceé Emma Sophocleous.