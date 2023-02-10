Has Stacey Solomon given birth? Everything we know about her pregnancy

10 February 2023, 10:26

Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day
Stacey Solomon is due to give birth any day. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon birth: Has the Loose Women had her baby yet and when is she due?

Stacey Solomon has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers over the past two months.

The mum-of-five - who shares Rex, three, and Rose, one, with husband Joe Swash and Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 11, with ex boyfriends - announced she was expecting another baby back in December.

But with Stacey suddenly going quiet on Instagram, fans have been speculating whether she’s given birth. Here’s what we know…

Stacey Solomon has been sharing pregnancy updates
Stacey Solomon has been sharing pregnancy updates. Picture: Instagram

Has Stacey Solomon had her baby?

Stacey Solomon’s fans are convinced that she might have already given birth to her fifth child.

In her last photo shared on Instagram, Stacey hinted that the little one would be coming very soon.

Alongside a photo of her baby bump, she wrote: “Thank you for everything bump Woken up with that feeling and so Just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow…

“I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this."

One person commented: “'I think she has already had her. Just being more private this time ❤️”

Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child
Stacey Solomon is expecting her fifth child. Picture: Instagram

“Yes, I have a feeling baby is here',” replied someone else, while a third said: “I think she’s had her too she’s not posted anything in over 7 hours and she always does an evening video.”

“Do we think Stacey has had her baby….she’s not posted today!,” asked someone else, while another person wrote: “No posts today, I think bubba's here.”

Another fan added: “I have a feeling bubba is here, no posts, no stories that’s not like Stacey.”

What is Stacey Solomon’s baby name?

Stacey Solomon hasn’t yet revealed the name of her unborn baby, but fans think they’ve worked it out.

She recently shared a video of herself making a hanging basket decoration, covered in Pearls.

One fan then quickly wrote: “Baby Pearl. Just a suggestion ❤️” while another guessed: “By any chance are you going to call her Pearl 🥰 ??”

“Is this a clue to her name? Pearl 🥰,” a third added.

Lifestyle