Stacey Solomon shows off incredible £63 kitchen makeover

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she transformed the kitchen in her new house for just £63.

Ever since she moved into ‘Pickle Cottage’ earlier this year, Stacey Solomon has been working hard to transform it.

And now the Loose Women star has shown off her latest DIY hack which cost her just £63.

Taking to her Instagram account, 31-year-old Stacey revealed she completely transformed the room using just paint, marble effect vinyl and new door handles.

Stacey Solomon revealed the 'before' photo of her kitchen. Picture: Instagram

Stacey Solomon transformed her kitchen for £63. Picture: Instagram

Explaining the process to her followers, the expectant new mum said: "All I've done is cover the worktops, paint the cupboards and put a shelf up.

“Joe sprayed the sink. But honestly a quick cheap fix, it's made the world of difference.

"I honestly can't believe it."

Stacey used bargains from the high street including £16.99 gold cupboard handles from Amazon, as well as £10 paint from Wickes.

The vinyl covering was just £16.99 from Amazon and gives the effect of a marble top, while the spray paint was under £10.

Stacey moved into her £1.2million mansion in Essex with fiancé Joe Swash and their son Rex, two, as well as Stacey’s two boys from previous relationships; 9-year-old Leighton and 13-year-old Zachary.

She previously showed off the results of her downstairs toilet makeover.

Alongside videos of the transformation, Stacey said: “The flooring in the toilet is down… I'm going to hang a couple of bits in there and then I might put on a blue outfit to take a picture in there.

"I know, I'm such a loser, but I'm so proud of it and I really can't wait to show you."

The video showed that the bathroom previously had a red floor and white walls, and these have both now been redone.”

Meanwhile, the mum-to-be - who is expecting her first baby girl with Joe - hinted she could give birth later this month.

She recently revealed her baby bump had ‘dropped’, saying: "I feel like she's really dropped down recently which is making me panic.

"I don't want this to be over."

Telling fans there were still ‘so many things to finish’ in their dream home, she added: "I just need you to wait until we finish the utility, kitchen and front room if you could."