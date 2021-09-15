Pregnant Stacey Solomon confirms exact due date with sweet tribute to baby girl

15 September 2021, 07:25 | Updated: 15 September 2021, 07:30

Stacey Solomon has revealed her due date
Stacey Solomon has revealed her due date. Picture: Instagram
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has revealed when she is due to give birth to her fourth baby.

It’s a very exciting time for Stacey Solomon as she will soon become a mum to her first baby girl.

The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth baby, second with fiancé Joe Swash, and has now revealed exactly when her due date is.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey, 31, shared a stunning picture showing off her bump while standing in her new nursery.

EastEnders’ star Joe, 39, can be seen in the background taking the photo with a huge grin on his face.

The caption reads: “💫 37 💫 With our little ball of heaven.

“We can’t wait to meet you soon little one… And bring you home to pickle cottage 🥺 spot Joe 😂.”.

At 37 weeks pregnant, Stacey is just three weeks away from her due date, which should fall around October 5, 2021.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their second baby
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are expecting their second baby. Picture: Instagram

Friends and followers were quick to comment on the photo, with Mrs Hinch writing: “So beautiful Stace 🥲💗 perfect 💗.”

Pregnant Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson said: “I’m just 5 weeks behind 🤭🤭🤭.”

The Saturday’s star Mollie King wrote: “A beautiful, happy pic 💖,” while Gaby Roslin added: “Beautiful girl 💕💕💕”.

Stacey shares two-year-old Rex with Joe, while she is also mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, from previous relationships.

Joe also has a 14-year-old son called Harry from a previous relationship.

This comes after Stacey was forced to deny that she had already given birth after fans noticed her bump had ‘disappeared’.

After sharing a photo in a floaty top, the star was asked whether she had already welcomed her little one.

Stacey later confirmed: "I promise I haven't secretly had the baby and just casually come on here like nothing happened.

"I'll let you know when I go into labour. It's just this top. A few more weeks left hopefully."

