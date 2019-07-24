Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi announces engagement to partner of six years, Chandler Powell
24 July 2019, 16:02 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 16:04
The daughter of wildlife expert and TV legend Steve Irwin announced the amazing news on her social media profiles today.
Bindi Irwin is engaged to her long-term boyfriend and fellow nature-lover and childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell.
She celebrated her 21st birthday in Australia Zoo today, and it looks like it wasn't just her birthday she was celebrating.
On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019
Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.
Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm
The pair both shared similar posts on their Twitter accounts announcing their engagement, each with a touching message.
Bindi's read: "On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.
"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.
"Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love".
She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will.— Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) July 24, 2019
Forever together sounds perfect. pic.twitter.com/X7fzGl06zp
And Chandler's read: "She said YES!
"Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light.
"I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect."
The sweet messages were celebrated by the pair's friends and family, with many sharing their pictures and wishing the young pair well.