Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi announces engagement to partner of six years, Chandler Powell

24 July 2019, 16:02 | Updated: 24 July 2019, 16:04

The 21-year-old is engaged to her long-term partner
The 21-year-old is engaged to her long-term partner. Picture: PA

The daughter of wildlife expert and TV legend Steve Irwin announced the amazing news on her social media profiles today.

Bindi Irwin is engaged to her long-term boyfriend and fellow nature-lover and childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell.

She celebrated her 21st birthday in Australia Zoo today, and it looks like it wasn't just her birthday she was celebrating.

The pair both shared similar posts on their Twitter accounts announcing their engagement, each with a touching message.

Bindi's read: "On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

"Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love".

And Chandler's read: "She said YES!

"Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light.

"I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect."

The sweet messages were celebrated by the pair's friends and family, with many sharing their pictures and wishing the young pair well.

