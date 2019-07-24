Steve Irwin's daughter Bindi announces engagement to partner of six years, Chandler Powell

The 21-year-old is engaged to her long-term partner. Picture: PA

The daughter of wildlife expert and TV legend Steve Irwin announced the amazing news on her social media profiles today.

Bindi Irwin is engaged to her long-term boyfriend and fellow nature-lover and childhood sweetheart Chandler Powell.

She celebrated her 21st birthday in Australia Zoo today, and it looks like it wasn't just her birthday she was celebrating.

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

The pair both shared similar posts on their Twitter accounts announcing their engagement, each with a touching message.

Bindi's read: "On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

"Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

"Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love".

She said YES! ❤️💍 Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will.

Forever together sounds perfect. pic.twitter.com/X7fzGl06zp — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) July 24, 2019

And Chandler's read: "She said YES!

"Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light.

"I love you more than anything in this world and I always will. Forever together sounds perfect."

The sweet messages were celebrated by the pair's friends and family, with many sharing their pictures and wishing the young pair well.