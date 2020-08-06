Who is Tattoo Fixer's Alice Perrin, how old is she and what is her Instagram?

Alice is one of the tattoo artists on Tattoo Fixers. Picture: Instagram/E4

Alice Perrin is one of the artists on Tattoo Fixers: here's your need-to-know on her, including age, background and tattoo shop.

If you haven't binged every episode already, we recommend Tattoo Fixers for your next lazy Sunday afternoon watch.

The E4 show dropped on Netflix last week, and is proving a hit with viewers once again - five years after its original air date.

The series started in 2015, and sees members of the public get their dodgy inkings covered up by one of four tattoo artists at a studio in Hackney, London.

One of these is Alice Perrin. Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Alice Perrin? What's her age and background?

Alice, 28, is a talented tattoo artist from Herefordshire.

She wanted to work in the industry from a young age, and did a tattooing apprenticeship and fine art course at Hereford College of Art - and she also worked as a carer for the elderly on the side.

Alice previously told Channel 4 bosses that she was so busy that she 'was averaging three hours sleep for months. So much that my eyelashes fell out.'

She then got a job at tattoo shop Dermagaphica in Hereford, where it is thought she still works.

Alice previously said of her work there: "The two guys I work with are like cute dads who think they’re cool. They look out for me and they’ve taught me so much. I am so grateful to be in such a positive and welcoming environment.

"It feels like an honour to be working in a shop that has such a great name for itself.

When did Alice Perrin join Tattoo Fixers?

Alice started on Tattoo Fixers in season two, replacing Lou Hopper.

She joined artists Jay Hutton and Steven 'Sketch' Porter.

She spoke about why the show is so popular in an interview with the Daily Star last year, saying: "I genuinely think it is because people can’t believe how stupid other people are and people like to see stupid people don’t they?

"It makes you feel better about what you consider to be a bad decision, when you see the bad decisions other people make."

Alice herself has also had tattoos covered up, and opening up about these, she added: "I wanted a tiny heart on my shoulder and the man that did it just made it disgusting, I didn’t think it would be possible to get a heart wrong but he did.

"It was so awful, I had it covered up with a lady and a moon sort of thing."

Is Alice Perrin on Instagram?

You can follow Alice on instagram @alish_p.

