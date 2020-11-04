Who is Tom Watson? Don't Rock The Boat star's age, career and family revealed

Tom Watson is taking part in Don't Rock The Boat. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Tom Watson and does he have children? Find out everything about the Don't Rock The Boat star...

The five-part series sees 12 celebrities take on the mammoth task of rowing the entire stretch of the UK.

Split into two teams, the likes of Tom Watson, Denise Lewis OBE, Jodie Kidd, Craig Charles, Fleur East, Joe Weller, Jack Fincham, Lucy Fallon, Victoria Pendleton, Shaun Wallace, Adam Thomas and Kimberly Wyatt battle it out over more than 500 miles.

The celebrities will ‘step out of their comfort zones’ as they take on ‘one of the toughest shows ever filmed on both land and sea’.

So, as the stars get ti grips with the ocean, let’s find out more about former Labour MP Tom Watson.

Tom Watson has taken on the Don't Rock The Boat challenge. Picture: ITV

How old is Tom Watson?

Tom Watson is a 53-year-old former Labour politician who was born in Sheffield and raised in Kidderminster.

He served as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party from 2015 to 2019 under Jeremy Corbyn and was Shadow Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport from 2016 to 2019.

In November 2019, he announced he would be standing down both as an MP and as Deputy Leader.

He stated that his reasons for standing down were ‘personal, not political’.

Does Tom Watson have children?

Tom wed his ex-wife Siobhan in 2001 and the pair have two children together.

They were married for 11 years but announced their separation in April 2012. Siobhan was also his constituency secretary.

It is unknown whether he is in a relationship with now as Tom keeps his love life out of the public eye.

Tom spoke out about his family in his resignation letter last year, saying he wants to be around for his children more.

He wrote: "Now is the right time for me to stand down from the House of Commons and start a different kind of life. The decision is personal, not political.

"The last few years have been among the most transformation of my personal life, second only to becoming a proud father of two beautiful children.

"I've become healthy for the first time, and I intend to continue with this work in the years to come."

Between the summer of 2017 and September 2018, Tom lost seven stone.

