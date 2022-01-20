Who is Truth from Too Hot To Handle? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Truth is one of the Too Hot To Handle season three contestants - find out his age, job, and Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle finally returned to Netflix this week, and we couldn't be more obsessed with the new series.

If you aren't familiar with the series, it sees a group of singletons move into an incredible Turks and Caicos villa for a few weeks of sun, sex, and romance.

Soon after they arrive, however, they're told my infamous smart speaker Lana that they're forbidden from getting intimate - with rules breaks costing large sums from the prize fund.

One of the contestants taking part this series is Truth - here's your need-to-know on him...

Who is Truth? What's his age and background?

Truth, 23, is a criminology student from Texas.

He plays basketball, and is 'used to shooting his shot and being the star player' - both in and off the court.

Is Truth on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @truthsworld.

