TV Chef Gary Rhodes died of brain injury, his family confirm

Gary Rhodes' cause of death has been announced by his family. Picture: PA/Getty

Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes died earlier this week while filming a new TV show in Dubai.

Gary Rhodes died of a head injury, his family confirmed today.

They released a statement to the London Evening Standard in order to 'end painful speculation' about his death.

The statement reads: "In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes OBE, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

Gary Rhodes died on 26 December. Picture: PA

"After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital but unfortunately passed away due to subdural hematoma.

"At this time, there are no other details and the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time."

Gary's family announced his tragic death earlier this week, saying: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

The TV chef died with his wife by his side. Picture: PA

"Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."