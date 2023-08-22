Una Healy opens up on co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Foden

The Irish singer's children are spending the second half of the summer with their dad. Picture: Instagram/@unahealy/@ben_foden

The former Saturdays star admitted her family dynamic was "different" but she manages it as best as she can.

Una Healy has opened up about what it's like co-parenting with her ex-husband Ben Foden.

The former Saturdays singer, 41, who shares two children with the rugby icon, admitted her family dynamic is "different" to a lot of people's but she's handling it the "best way" she can.

The Irish pop star revealed her kids, Aoife, 11, and eight-year-old Tadhg, are currently in America with their dad, his wife Jackie Belanoff Smith and the couple's daughter, Farrah, three.

Speaking of their unique situation, Una confessed she was thrilled her little ones were able to spend time with their father and his family.

She told Hello!: "I'm really happy for them that they have summers in New York and that they’re making lovely memories with their dad, stepmother and sister.

"Our dynamic is probably different to many people’s, but there are lots of people who have families where the parents aren't together any more.

"You just manage it as best you can."

Ben, 38, relocated to the States following the breakdown of his marriage to Una in 2018 and married US socialite Jackie in 2019, just two weeks after they started "seriously" dating.

Although the singer's ex has moved on, Una explained that finding love and thrusting it into the spotlight isn't as appealing to her.

Getting candid about keeping her romantic life private, she said: "This is just one of the downsides to being in the public eye.

"I would love one day to have a companion to share my life with but until I’m certain that I’m with that person, I want to protect any relationship I have as much as I can."

Una Healy and Ben Foden married in 2012. Picture: Alamy

For now, the solo artist wants to focus on giving her children her undivided attention and reveals she shares a very sweet bond with them both.

"They’re like my little friends now," gushed the proud mother-of-two.

"I'm still their mother and I’ll always put them first, but we do things that friends would do, like going out for dinner or watching a film. That’s the relationship I have with them."

In January last year, Ben praised Una's parenting techniques and credited his ex-wife for his children's "loving and gentle" personalities.

He told The Mirror: "I always doff my hat to Una. She's raised the kids for the last couple of years on her own, and they're great kids, very loving and gentle, and intelligent too – and they definitely don't get that from me."

