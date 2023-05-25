Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye

25 May 2023, 16:54 | Updated: 25 May 2023, 16:56

Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye
Una Healy reveals the truth behind 'throuple' with David Haye. Picture: Instagram/ David Haye/ Una Healy

Una Healy has broken her silence on reports she was in a 'throuple' relationship with David Haye and Sian Osborne.

Una Healy, 41, has revealed the truth behind reports she was in a 'throuple' with David Haye, 42, and Sian Osborne, 35.

The Saturdays singer joined hosts of the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally to clear up the speculation and share the truth of what really happened.

The singer told Vogue and Joanne that she was not in a 'throuple' with the pair and that she really just had a non-exclusive relationship with the boxer.

She explained: "Dating him is the right term, because that's how it was. It wasn't a throuple. I met him last summer, online, on a dating app.”

Una Healy had a non-exclusive relationship with boxer David Haye, which was later twisted into reports of a 'throuple'
Una Healy had a non-exclusive relationship with boxer David Haye, which was later twisted into reports of a 'throuple'. Picture: Instagram/David Haye

Una said David had told her he had just split up with his ex-girlfriend, before adding that he doesn't believe that the traditional relationship exists anymore.

The pair entered into a non-exclusive relationship where they could both date other people. "It wasn't like I was being cheated on", she said.

Speculation of a 'throuple' relationship started when Una was pictured with David and Sian in Marrakech, Morocco. Una says that she was "hood-winked" into the 'throuple' narrative, which she says was pushed by David.

Speaking about the picture of the three of them together, Una said that it was posted to ensure that there was no speculation that there was 'another woman'.

“At least if we're pictured together, we're all a happy family; there's nothing sinister going on,” she said. “I did meet her [Sian], really nice girl. I didn’t get to know her very well, so it wasn’t a throuple.”

Una told Vogue and Joanne: “The T word [throuple], I had to Google it myself because I’d never heard it. I was like, ‘What is this? Why am I being called this name that I have never heard of?’."

While they are no longer romantically together, Una says her time with David was a "lovely relationship", however, she is looking for something different.

“I’m a monogamous person,” she explained. “Hopefully one day I will settle down again with a nice, monogamous man.”

And the cherry on the cake is that Una has a new single coming out, which she revealed has a link to her romance with the boxer.

She told the podcast hosts: "Well I've got a new single coming out on June 1st... it's called Walk Away! What does that rhyme with?" To this, Vogue and Joanne shouted back: "David Haye!"

Una added: "You see, everything's content at the end of the day, you can always get something out of it!"

