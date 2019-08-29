Wayne Rooney BLASTS reports he cheated with mystery brunette in furious Twitter statement

Wayne Rooney insists he did not cheat with girl at hotel in shock statement. Picture: Getty / Twitter

The married father-of-four slams the ‘completely untrue’ claims and says the whole story is 'a smear against me'.

Wayne Rooney has released a furious statement on social media insisting "nothing happened" with the mystery brunette he was pictured with in Canada over the weekend.

The married football ace, 33, took to Twitter to slam reports he crossed the line with the unknown woman in a hotel lobby in Vancouver, branding the claims "completely untrue".

The ex-England player, who has been married to childhood sweetheart Coleen for 11 years, denied cheating on his wife and said the story is "damaging" to his whole family.

The Sun - Enough is enough pic.twitter.com/lCICTdwfwt — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 28, 2019

Wayne, who has four sons – Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three, and one-year-old Cass – tweeted: "Nothing happened between me and any girl on that night in Vancouver. I did not enter the lift alone with the girl pictured in the hotel foyer.

"The girl pictured in the club was simply one of many who innocently asked for autographs and pictures."

Labelling the allegations as lies, he accused the press of using his name to "sell papers".

The former Manchester United athlete added: "The whole story was a smear against me. It is damaging to my family and not something I am prepared to put up with."

Wayne and Coleen have been married for 11 years and share four sons together, Kai, nine, Klay, six, Kit, three, and one-year-old Cass. Picture: Getty

According to The Sun, Wayne was reportedly speaking to a string of women in the VIP area of Twelve West before heading back to a friend's for a party in a jacuzzi.

He was then snapped speaking to a mystery woman in the hotel foyer at the Hyatt Regency hotel.

Following the release of the controversial pictures, Coleen was photographed without her wedding ring on, sparking speculation she was raging over the snaps.

A source then told the paper: "Coleen went ballistic at Wayne for being so stupid again.

"Coleen knew he was out that night but he missed out telling her about putting his arms around a woman in a nightclub and going back to his hotel with another."

"When she landed, Coleen told Wayne to just end his contract and go back to the UK with her. She wants him to just pay out and leave.

"They are so much happier at home and she just wants him to tell them to shove it."

The Rooneys first got together when they were 16 years old and later tied the knot in a lavish Italian ceremony in 2008.