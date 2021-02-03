Who is Dr Alex George and does he have a girlfriend?

Your need-to-know on Dr Alex George. Picture: Instagram

Your need-to-know on Dr Alex George - including parents, background, university, job and dating history.

Dr Alex George shot to fame in 2018 when he appeared on ITV2 show Love Island.

The A&E doctor entered the villa on day one, and stayed on the show for a number of weeks before being dumped on day 57.

He has since then gained a huge following on Instagram for his medical tips and mental health content, and was recently appointed the Ambassador for Mental Health for the UK government.

Here's your need-to-know on him and his background.

Read more: Royal Mint reveals rarest 50p coins in circulation - with one worth £707

Who is Alex George and who are his parents?

Alex, 30, is an A&E doctor from Carmarthen, Wales. His parents are Anthony George, who is a retired policeman, and Jane George, a bank manager.

He is currently living in London, and working at the University Hospital Lewisham in South East London.

What university did Alex George go to?

Alex went to Exeter University, where he studied medicine.

Does Alex George have a girlfriend? Who has he dated?

While Alex didn't meet any longterm romantic interests on his series of Love Island, he was subsequently in a relationship with Amelia Bath for two years.

The pair announced their split in July of last year, after the coronavirus lockdown kept them apart.

Alex wrote: "Guys just want to let you know, Amelia and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"As you know, we've been apart for most of lockdown which has been hard on us both and we both agree this is for the best.

"We will remain good friends and I have nothing but respect for Amelia. Thank you for the love and support always."

It is not known whether Alex is dating anyone at the moment.

Alex and Amelia split last year. Picture: Instagram/Alex George

He previously opened up about the struggles he'd faced in the relationship while working in A&E, saying: "One of the challenges is that I am away from my girlfriend.

"I made the decision that I didn’t want to risk giving it to her or her family, so I am up in London staying on my own – isolating and she is staying elsewhere so I don’t give it to her.

"That is difficult when you have a busy shift like today you want to go home and sit and chat with someone and just hang out with someone to relax after what happened, it’s hard when you can’t and you are on your own."

NOW READ:

The Masked Singer's Badger 'gives away' identity with Barbra clue