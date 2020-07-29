Who is Katie Price dating and is she engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods?

29 July 2020, 11:25

Is Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods?
Is Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods? Picture: Instagram

Katie Price recently went public with new boyfriend and Love Island star Carl Woods - here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Katie Price recently jetted off to Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods, and the former glamour model has been sharing a number of loved-up selfies with her new beau.

The pair got together in June, and Katie has previously described him as her 'Prince Charming'.

Read more: Who is Carl Woods? Katie Price's new boyfriend and Love Island contestant

She recently shared a photo of the two of them on a plane, revealing that she's 'so in love' with the former Love Island star.

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

How did Katie Price and Carl Woods meet?

Katie and Carl have reportedly been friends for a number of years, but were recently set up by a mutual friend.

A source told The Sun: A source told The Sun: "Katie wasn’t looking for love or a serious relationship but just weeks after meeting Carl, she fell head over heels for him.

"She’s surprised how fast they clicked.

Read more: Katie Price jets off on Turkey holiday with boyfriend and kids as Harvey recovers at home

"He’s her ideal man, really: he’s got a job and his own money, he’s fit, they have a laugh - and she really fancies him."

Is Katie Price engaged?

As far as we know, Katie and Carl aren't engaged - but rumours started circulating that Carl had popped the question after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring in Turkey, where they are on holiday with Katie's kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

However, a source told the MailOnline: "This is a family holiday and the focus is on having fun and relaxation in the sun with the children. Carl is certainly earning his badges as he proves to be a winner."

The rep also told The Sun that she was on holiday for 'high jinks girlie fun in the sun'. 

NOW READ:

Katie Price 'heartbroken' to leave Harvey behind as she goes on family holiday to Turkey

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Simon Thomas