Who is Katie Price dating and is she engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods?

Is Katie Price engaged to her boyfriend Carl Woods? Picture: Instagram

Katie Price recently went public with new boyfriend and Love Island star Carl Woods - here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Katie Price recently jetted off to Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods, and the former glamour model has been sharing a number of loved-up selfies with her new beau.

The pair got together in June, and Katie has previously described him as her 'Prince Charming'.

Read more: Who is Carl Woods? Katie Price's new boyfriend and Love Island contestant

She recently shared a photo of the two of them on a plane, revealing that she's 'so in love' with the former Love Island star.

Here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

How did Katie Price and Carl Woods meet?

Katie and Carl have reportedly been friends for a number of years, but were recently set up by a mutual friend.

A source told The Sun: A source told The Sun: "Katie wasn’t looking for love or a serious relationship but just weeks after meeting Carl, she fell head over heels for him.

"She’s surprised how fast they clicked.

Read more: Katie Price jets off on Turkey holiday with boyfriend and kids as Harvey recovers at home

"He’s her ideal man, really: he’s got a job and his own money, he’s fit, they have a laugh - and she really fancies him."

Is Katie Price engaged?

As far as we know, Katie and Carl aren't engaged - but rumours started circulating that Carl had popped the question after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring in Turkey, where they are on holiday with Katie's kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.

However, a source told the MailOnline: "This is a family holiday and the focus is on having fun and relaxation in the sun with the children. Carl is certainly earning his badges as he proves to be a winner."

The rep also told The Sun that she was on holiday for 'high jinks girlie fun in the sun'.

NOW READ:

Katie Price 'heartbroken' to leave Harvey behind as she goes on family holiday to Turkey