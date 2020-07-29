Who is Katie Price dating and is she engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods?
29 July 2020, 11:25
Katie Price recently went public with new boyfriend and Love Island star Carl Woods - here's your need-to-know on their relationship.
Katie Price recently jetted off to Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods, and the former glamour model has been sharing a number of loved-up selfies with her new beau.
The pair got together in June, and Katie has previously described him as her 'Prince Charming'.
She recently shared a photo of the two of them on a plane, revealing that she's 'so in love' with the former Love Island star.
Here's your need-to-know on their relationship.
How did Katie Price and Carl Woods meet?
Katie and Carl have reportedly been friends for a number of years, but were recently set up by a mutual friend.
A source told The Sun: A source told The Sun: "Katie wasn’t looking for love or a serious relationship but just weeks after meeting Carl, she fell head over heels for him.
"She’s surprised how fast they clicked.
"He’s her ideal man, really: he’s got a job and his own money, he’s fit, they have a laugh - and she really fancies him."
Is Katie Price engaged?
As far as we know, Katie and Carl aren't engaged - but rumours started circulating that Carl had popped the question after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring in Turkey, where they are on holiday with Katie's kids Junior, 15, and Princess, 13.
However, a source told the MailOnline: "This is a family holiday and the focus is on having fun and relaxation in the sun with the children. Carl is certainly earning his badges as he proves to be a winner."
The rep also told The Sun that she was on holiday for 'high jinks girlie fun in the sun'.
