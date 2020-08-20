Chrissy Teigen pregnant: Due date, baby sex and children revealed

Chrissy Teigen has confirmed she's pregnant with her third baby. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

John Legend and his wife have confirmed they’re expecting their third baby together. Here’s everything you need to know about the pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have confirmed the model is pregnant and they’re expecting their third baby together.

Revealing the happy news in his new music video for song Wild, John and Chrissy - who already have two children together - couldn’t wait to confirm another baby was on the way.

Now, happily sharing her baby bump and pregnancy journey on Instagram, we take a closer look at Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy from her due date, potential baby gender and everything else she’s revealed so far.

Here’s a look inside Chrissy’s third pregnancy:

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend have two children together already. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend confirm third pregnancy

The music star and his model wife first revealed their baby news in his new music video where Chrissy cradled her growing baby bump on a beach.

Talking on American TV show Today, John, 41, confirmed the family’s happy news. He said: “It was a surprise. A little quarantine surprise, I guess you could say.”

When is Chrissy Teigen’s due date?

Chrissy and her husband haven’t confirmed any dates but it’s expected she’ll give birth to her third baby early 2021.

Chrissy Teigen happily shares her motherhood journey on social media. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend having a boy or a girl?

Again, the couple are staying pretty quiet on the gender front for now. Chrissy and her husband have in the past shared whether they're having a girl or a boy though so they may let fans in on the happy news soon.

You can find out the gender of a baby from around week 16 of pregnancy.

How many children do Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have?

Chrissy and John already have two children together, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.