David Walliams facts: Comedian's age, relationships, children, family and career explained

18 October 2024, 14:30

David Walliams in 2018
David Walliams in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

David Walliams is a face known to millions across the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

He gained widespread fame for co-creating and starring in the sketch comedy show Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas, where his eccentric characters became iconic.

David Walliams' comedic talent led to further success as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, where his humour and charm, and his constant banter with Simon Cowell, won over audiences.

In addition to his TV career, Walliams has become a best-selling children’s author, with books like The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny captivating young readers.

Here are all the important facts about the talented star:

  1. How old is David Walliams and what is his real name?

    David Walliams in 2003
    David Walliams in 2003. Picture: Getty

    David Walliams was born on August 20, 1971, which makes him 53 years old as of 2024.

    He was born in Merton, London, and grew up in Banstead, Surrey. His birth name is David Edward Williams. His mother, Kathleen (née Ellis), was a lab technician, and his father, Peter Williams, was a London Transport engineer.

    He has one sibling, an older sister named Julie Williams.

    David Walliams changed his surname from "Williams" to "Walliams" when he joined the actors' union Equity, as there was already a David Williams registered. He made the change early in his career to avoid any confusion with existing actors.

  2. How did he get his start in TV?

    Matt Lucas and David Walliams as Lou and Andy in 2004
    Matt Lucas and David Walliams as Lou and Andy in 2004. Picture: Getty

    David Walliams got his start in television through his involvement with the National Youth Theatre, where he met comedy partner Matt Lucas. After developing their friendship and comedic partnership, Walliams and Lucas began working together on various projects, starting with appearances on shows like Mash and Peas and Sir Bernard’s Stately Homes in the late 1990s.

    His big break came with Little Britain, which began as a radio show in 2000 before transitioning to TV in 2003.

    Outside Little Britain, he and Lucas also created Come Fly with Me in 2010, where they played multiple characters in a mockumentary about a fictional airline.

    As for films, Walliams appeared in Stardust (2007), Dinner for Schmucks (2010), and Great Expectations (2012).

  3. Why did he leave Britain's Got Talent?

    Walliams with the BGT team in 2017
    Walliams with the BGT team in 2017. Picture: Getty

    David Walliams left Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after serving as a judge for ten years.

    His departure followed reports that surfaced about inappropriate comments he made about contestants during off-camera moments in 2020. These comments were leaked in 2022, causing a public backlash.

    Although Walliams apologized for his remarks, calling them "inappropriate" and reflecting on his regret, he ultimately decided to step down from the show.

  4. Who has David Walliams dated and does he have kids?

    David Walliams and Lara Stone in 2014
    David Walliams and Lara Stone in 2014. Picture: Getty

    David Walliams has had a few notable relationships in the public eye. He was married to Dutch model Lara Stone in 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Alfred, in 2013. However, Walliams and Stone divorced in 2015 after five years of marriage.

    Walliams has been linked to several high-profile women, including rumoured relationships with models such as Ashley James and Keeley Hazell.

  5. How tall is David Walliams?

    David Walliams is thought to be 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's cast members are reportedly being told they will face a £10,000 fine if they reveal the outcome of their marriages

MAFS bosses to hit cast with '£10,000 fine' if they reveal show spoilers

Married at First Sight

Liam Payne and Cheryl were together for two years

Liam Payne and Cheryl's relationship timeline - a closer look at their surprise romance

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha are rumoured to have split since MAFS UK filming ended

What happened between Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK? Their dramatic split explained

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Niall Horan has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Niall Horan pays moving tribute to 'amazing friend' One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Tributes have poured in for Liam Payne

Liam Payne tributes: One Direction bandmates, Robbie Williams, Olly Murs and more

Anna Kendrick is one of Hollywood's most loved movie and TV stars

Anna Kendrick facts: Woman of the Hour star's age, boyfriend and TV and movies revealed

Simon Cowell's age, family and career revealed

Simon Cowell facts: Britain’s Got Talent judge’s age, girlfriend, children and music career revealed
Harry Styles has remembered his friend and One Direction bandmate Liam Payne

Harry Styles says he "will always miss" One Direction bandmate Liam Payne in emotional tribute
Zayn Malik in 2018

Zayn Malik facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children, songs and family explained
Zayn Malik and Liam Payne

Liam Payne: One Direction star Zayn Malik pays tribute to "bro" bandmate in emotional letter
Louis Tomlinson has spoken out following Liam Payne's death

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays tribute to 'brother' Liam Payne after his shock death

Liam Payne has been remembered by his former One Direction bandmates

One Direction members pay tribute to Liam Payne following tragic death

MAFS UK saw Polly and Hannah clash

MAFS UK's Polly calls Hannah’s behaviour ‘disgusting’ in scathing statement

Married at First Sight

Louis Tomlinson has continued with his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus

Louis Tomlinson facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, children and family revealed
Rita Ora has remembered her friend Liam Payne following his tragic death at the age of 31

Rita Ora breaks down in tears on stage during emotional tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl and Liam Payne are the proud parents of son Bear

Bear Grey Payne facts: Liam Payne's son's age, name meaning and who he looks like revealed

Liam Payne has dated women including Cheryl, Maya Henry and girlfriend Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne ex-girlfriends and dating history including Maya Henry, Cheryl and Naomi Campbell
Niall Horan in 2023

Niall Horan facts: One Direction singer's age, girlfriend, songs, family and career explained
Liam Payne in 2016

Liam Payne facts: One Direction singer's career, relationships, family and songs explained