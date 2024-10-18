David Walliams facts: Comedian's age, relationships, children, family and career explained

David Walliams in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

David Walliams is a face known to millions across the UK.

He gained widespread fame for co-creating and starring in the sketch comedy show Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas, where his eccentric characters became iconic.

David Walliams' comedic talent led to further success as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, where his humour and charm, and his constant banter with Simon Cowell, won over audiences.

In addition to his TV career, Walliams has become a best-selling children’s author, with books like The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny captivating young readers.

Here are all the important facts about the talented star: