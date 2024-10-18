David Walliams facts: Comedian's age, relationships, children, family and career explained
18 October 2024, 14:30
David Walliams is a face known to millions across the UK.
Listen to this article
He gained widespread fame for co-creating and starring in the sketch comedy show Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas, where his eccentric characters became iconic.
David Walliams' comedic talent led to further success as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, where his humour and charm, and his constant banter with Simon Cowell, won over audiences.
In addition to his TV career, Walliams has become a best-selling children’s author, with books like The Boy in the Dress and Gangsta Granny captivating young readers.
Here are all the important facts about the talented star:
-
How old is David Walliams and what is his real name?
David Walliams was born on August 20, 1971, which makes him 53 years old as of 2024.
He was born in Merton, London, and grew up in Banstead, Surrey. His birth name is David Edward Williams. His mother, Kathleen (née Ellis), was a lab technician, and his father, Peter Williams, was a London Transport engineer.
He has one sibling, an older sister named Julie Williams.
David Walliams changed his surname from "Williams" to "Walliams" when he joined the actors' union Equity, as there was already a David Williams registered. He made the change early in his career to avoid any confusion with existing actors.
-
How did he get his start in TV?
David Walliams got his start in television through his involvement with the National Youth Theatre, where he met comedy partner Matt Lucas. After developing their friendship and comedic partnership, Walliams and Lucas began working together on various projects, starting with appearances on shows like Mash and Peas and Sir Bernard’s Stately Homes in the late 1990s.
His big break came with Little Britain, which began as a radio show in 2000 before transitioning to TV in 2003.
Outside Little Britain, he and Lucas also created Come Fly with Me in 2010, where they played multiple characters in a mockumentary about a fictional airline.
As for films, Walliams appeared in Stardust (2007), Dinner for Schmucks (2010), and Great Expectations (2012).
-
Why did he leave Britain's Got Talent?
David Walliams left Britain's Got Talent in 2022 after serving as a judge for ten years.
His departure followed reports that surfaced about inappropriate comments he made about contestants during off-camera moments in 2020. These comments were leaked in 2022, causing a public backlash.
Although Walliams apologized for his remarks, calling them "inappropriate" and reflecting on his regret, he ultimately decided to step down from the show.
-
Who has David Walliams dated and does he have kids?
David Walliams has had a few notable relationships in the public eye. He was married to Dutch model Lara Stone in 2010, and the couple welcomed their son, Alfred, in 2013. However, Walliams and Stone divorced in 2015 after five years of marriage.
Walliams has been linked to several high-profile women, including rumoured relationships with models such as Ashley James and Keeley Hazell.
-
How tall is David Walliams?
David Walliams is thought to be 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall.