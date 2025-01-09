Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel's feud: Why the Fast and Furious stars fell out explained

9 January 2025, 15:47

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along
Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson haven't always got along. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Tom Eames

Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have been butting heads in public more than they have in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's been over eight years now since the first reports of behind-the-scenes aggro between Vin and Dwayne.

It was while the pair were filming 2017's The Fate of the Furious (that's Fast & Furious 8), that the two megastars were rumored to have fallen out several times.

By summer 2023 it appeared that the pair had settled their differences, with Dwayne announcing his return.

But at the 2025 Golden Globes, Vin made it seem like things weren't so rosy after all with a simple "Hi Dwayne" while presenting an award. So, what's going on?

Here's a full look back at Dwayne and Vin's feud:

  1. August 2016: Dwayne Johnson hits out at certain actors

    Dwayne &squot;The Rock&squot; Johnson at "Spike&squot;s Rock the Troops" event in 2016
    Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson at "Spike's Rock the Troops" event in 2016. Picture: Getty

    On August 8th, 2016, during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, Dwayne Johnson made waves with a candid Instagram post (later deleted) that praised his female colleagues while taking aim at certain male costars without naming them specifically.

    "There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one," Johnson wrote. "My female costars are always amazing and I love'em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't."

    He continued with: "The ones that don't are too chicken s--- to do anything about it anyway. Candy a----. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right."

    TMZ later reported that Johnson and Vin Diesel allegedly met privately to discuss their differences, though the outcome of this meeting remained unclear at the time.

  2. August 2016: Vin's people calls out Dwayne

    According to a source who spoke to People during the production of The Fate of the Furious, tensions between Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Vin Diesel had been escalating for months prior to Johnson's public criticism.

    "Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keeps showing up late for production," the insider revealed. "Sometimes he doesn't show up at all, and he's delaying the production."

  3. April 2017: Vin addresses the beef

    Vin Diesel attends Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere
    Vin Diesel attends Universal Pictures "F9" World Premiere. Picture: Getty

    In a conversation with USA Today in April 2017, Vin Diesel tried to minimise reports of friction with Johnson, hinting at a much deeper connection between them.

    "I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way," he told the outlet. "I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne."

    Diesel then portrayed himself as a guardian figure in Johnson's career, particularly within the franchise.

    "I protect the franchise. I protect everybody including Dwayne. I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know. And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it," he said, adding, "Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me."

  4. July 2021: Dwayne quits the franchise

    In a July 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson announced he would not be returning to the main franchise, confirming that The Fate of the Furious marked his final appearance.

    "I've wished them well," he said. "I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10* and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me."

  5. November 2021: Vin asks Dwayne to return (and Dwayne isn't impressed)

    Vin Diesel posted on Instagram, begging Dwayne to rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise for its 10th film.

    “My little brother Dwayne... the time has come,” Diesel wrote. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes... but the time has come."

    Dwayne later responded to CNN, saying: "I was very surprised by Vin's recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise.”

    “I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return,” he said. “I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.”

    Johnson also described the post as "an example" of Diesel's "manipulation."

    "I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it," he said. "We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace.”

  6. May 2023: Dwayne returns

    After all that, Fast & Furious fans couldn't believe it when Dwayne returned as Luke Hobbs in a post-credits scene in 2023’s Fast X.

    The moment - setting up future films - appeared to say that Johnson and Diesel's feud had finally come to an end.

    Director Louis Leterrier apparently organised the “peace treaty” between the two stars.

    “We sort of looked at each other from across the room and winked a few months back, saying, ‘We should work together.’ And then I had this idea and I presented it to the producers and the studio,” Leterrier told The Hollywood Reporter.

    He continued: “And then we reached out to Dwayne and his team, and said, ‘Just come and watch the movie. You have to love the movie first.’ So, he came to see the movie and really loved it, and then we started talking. It was very smooth."

    In June, Dwayne confirmed his return to the Fast & Furious franchise. "Yes, it is true. Hobbs is back," Johnson said on Instagram.

    “Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we’ve been like brothers for years, and despite our differences, when you lead with — number one, resolve — but also you think about the future and plans that are much bigger than ourselves.”

    “Those bigger plans are the buildouts,” Johnson added. “They are the North Star.”

    At the time, it was announced that Hobbs would be getting his own standalone film, which he will co-produce alongside franchise screenwriter Chris Morgan. The spinoff would connect the events of Fast X and 2025’s Fast X: Part II, the franchise’s 12th film.

  7. January 2025: Vin awkwardly calls out Dwayne

    Vin Diesel gives The Rock playful shout-out at Golden Globes 2025 years after feud: ‘Hey, Dwayne’

    When Vin Diesel took to the stage to present the award for film cinematic and box office achievement at the 2025 Golden Globes, he looked over to where Dwayne was sitting.

    "Hi Dwayne..." he said, smiling, as Dwayne awkwardly looked on.

    Vin later went to Instagram to share a throwback photo with his former co-star, writing: 'All love… Always…'

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond

Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

When and what time is The Traitors on tonight? Full episode schedule explained

The Traitors

Who is related on The Traitors?

Who are related on The Traitors? All the fans theories explained

The Traitors

Richard and Mindy Hammond have announced their split

Richard Hammond wife: Who is Mindy Hammond and how many children do they have?

The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye following a cancer battle as a child

Why The Traitors star Livi has a prosthetic eye as she reveals cancer battle

The Traitors

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

The Traitors

Who has left The Masked Singer? All the celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer 2025 celebrities unmasked so far

The Masked Singer

The Love Island All Stars 2025 release date and time have been revealed

When does Love Island All Stars start? Release date, time, days and channel revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Who is in Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island All Stars line up 2025: Full cast and their show history revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Some Love Island All Stars series one couples are still together

Which Love Island All Stars couples are still together?

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The bank holiday dates for the UK differ from country to country

UK bank holidays 2025: Full list of dates revealed

News

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London.

The Vivienne: RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner dies, aged 32

Armani has responded to being called the 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors star Armani responds to backlash after being labelled 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors

Meghan Markle is back

Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram as she unveils trailer for new lifestyle Netflix show

Royals

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors

The Traitors 2025 full cast: Meet the line-up of series 3

The Traitors

The Traitors season 2 cast have been busy over the past year

The Traitors season 2 cast: Who won and where are they now?

The Traitors

The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display

How much do London New Year's Eve fireworks cost? The 2025 price revealed

News

Gareth Southgate, Stephen Fry and Keely Hodgkinson get honours

Stephen Fry, Gareth Southgate and Keely Hodgkinson awarded New Year's Honours

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce they are having their first baby

Celebrities who died in 2024

Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Hugh Jackman in 2024

Hugh Jackman facts: Actor's age, partner, children, movies and career explained

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Ferne McCann in a blue gown at the National Television Awards and in a pink mini dress

Ferne McCann facts: Dancing On Ice star's age, boyfriend, children and more revealed

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer?

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer?

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer?

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

The Masked Singer