Harry Potter TV series reportedly in the works

Harry Potter is reportedly going to be turned into a TV series where each season will be adapted from the original books. Picture: Alamy

A Harry Potter series could be on the way as it is reported that Warner Bros are 'nearing a deal'.

Harry Potter fans are either rejoicing or raging after it was reported that a new series could be on the way.

This is according to Bloomberg, who report that Warner Bros Discovery is "nearing a deal" which would bring the series to HBO Max.

According to reports, the series will be adapted from the seven books by J.K Rowling, just like the film series.

However, the adaptation series is said to be formed into seven series, each one reflecting the books in more depth than the films did.

There are reports that Warner Bros are 'near a deal' to expand the iconic book series into a TV series. Picture: Alamy

According to Bloomberg, turning each book into a series of TV will “allow the writers to delve further” into the stories. This will be welcome news for fans who were outraged to find missing characters and storylines in the eight films.

As for J.K. Rowling, the reports say that author would be involved in the series to make sure it "remains loyal to her original material", but that she wouldn't be a primary creator or show runner.

Warner Bros made a total of eight Harry Potter films. Picture: Alamy

These reports come 22 years after the first Harry Potter film was released back in 2001.

Warner Bros went on to make a total of eight Harry Potter films, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione and Rupert Grint as Ron.

The studio then went on to develop Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them into a film series of its own, with the third and latest of these being released in 2022 and exploring Albus Dumbledore's relationship with Grindelwald.

Read more: