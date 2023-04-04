Harry Potter TV series reportedly in the works

4 April 2023, 17:30

Harry Potter is reportedly going to be turned into a TV series where each season will be adapted from the original books
Harry Potter is reportedly going to be turned into a TV series where each season will be adapted from the original books. Picture: Alamy

A Harry Potter series could be on the way as it is reported that Warner Bros are 'nearing a deal'.

Harry Potter fans are either rejoicing or raging after it was reported that a new series could be on the way.

This is according to Bloomberg, who report that Warner Bros Discovery is "nearing a deal" which would bring the series to HBO Max.

According to reports, the series will be adapted from the seven books by J.K Rowling, just like the film series.

However, the adaptation series is said to be formed into seven series, each one reflecting the books in more depth than the films did.

There are reports that Warner Bros are 'near a deal' to expand the iconic book series into a TV series
There are reports that Warner Bros are 'near a deal' to expand the iconic book series into a TV series. Picture: Alamy

According to Bloomberg, turning each book into a series of TV will “allow the writers to delve further” into the stories. This will be welcome news for fans who were outraged to find missing characters and storylines in the eight films.

As for J.K. Rowling, the reports say that author would be involved in the series to make sure it "remains loyal to her original material", but that she wouldn't be a primary creator or show runner.

Warner Bros made a total of eight Harry Potter films
Warner Bros made a total of eight Harry Potter films. Picture: Alamy

These reports come 22 years after the first Harry Potter film was released back in 2001.

Warner Bros went on to make a total of eight Harry Potter films, starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione and Rupert Grint as Ron.

The studio then went on to develop Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them into a film series of its own, with the third and latest of these being released in 2022 and exploring Albus Dumbledore's relationship with Grindelwald.

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Love Is Blind: Who is still together?

Love is Blind season 4: Who is still together?

Disney announce a Moana live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson

Disney announce a Moana live-action remake starring Dwayne Johnson

A group of mums went to Ibiza in 12 hours

Mums spent £34 on a 12-hour Ibiza holiday and made it back for the school run

Lifestyle

Phillip Schofield will return to This Morning later this month

Phillip Schofield's This Morning return date confirmed after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Lyndall and Josh have split on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia stars Lyndall and Josh 'no longer on speaking terms' after fling

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Here's what shops are open on Easter Sunday

What shops are open on Easter Sunday?

Lifestyle

A driver has shared his bus lane hack on TikTok

Driver overtakes cars queuing at lights and blames road signs

Lifestyle

Hugh Jackman has opened up about a skin cancer scare

Hugh Jackman undergoes two biopsies after skin cancer scare

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Phillip Schofield says he 'has no brother' after sibling is found guilty

Nicky is played by Lewis Cope in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Lewis Cope's luxurious lifestyle away from Nicky character

TV & Movies

The weather could get warm this weekend

Easter weekend weather: Met Office issues 20C forecast for bank holiday

News

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Paul O'Grady's daughter says she's 'devastated' as she breaks silence over his death

Helen Flanagan has opened up about being mum shamed

Helen Flanagan 'mum-shamed' over son Charlie's 'horrendous' tantrum on holiday

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have said they won't give their inheritance money to their kids

Why Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis refuse to leave their kids £220million inheritance

Harrison tried to 'expose' Bronte on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia reunion shock as Harrison Boon tries to expose Bronte Schofield

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared photos from her holiday

Inside Stacey Solomon’s luxury family holiday with five kids

Here's what we're trying and buying this April

April Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

A mum has revealed the note she was sent by a neighbour

Mum receives 'threatening note' from neighbour ordering kids to be quiet between 7am and 7pm

Parenting

Keith Duffy has opened up about the death of his dog

Boyzone's Keith Duffy says his children are 'absolutely distraught' after family loss