This Morning star Holly Willoughby 'in awe' of Emma Bunton's talent

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has been gushing about our Emma on Instagram, dedicating a post to the singer's new solo album.

The pair are good friends and Holly was quick to regram a message about Emma's album, entitled My Happy Place.

Amazingly it is Emma's first album in 12 years.

Featuring her fiancé Jade Jones and children Beau, 11, and Tate, 7, the record has a very personal feel and features a selection of Emma's favourite songs.

The mum-of-two explains: “The reason I called the album My Happy Place is because my happy place is with my family, with my friends, listening to music and being in the studio.

"All those things came together on this album.

"As you get older you feel more confident because actually your priorities change, and my family have become my focus, but this album is like the icing on the cake. Being able to write, record and perform is definitely that extra sprinkle of magic."

Robbie Williams has collaborated on a version of Spice Girls hit 2 Become 1 while Will Young features on I Only Want To Be With You.

Album tracklist

1. Baby Please Don't Stop

2. I Wish I Could Have Loved You More

3. Too Many Teardrops

4. I Only Want to Be with You (feat. Will Young)

5. Don't Call Me Baby

6. You're All I Need to Get By (feat. Jade Jones)

7. Come Away with Me (feat. Josh Kumra)

8. Emotion

9. 2 Become 1 (feat. Robbie Williams)

10. Here Comes the Sun

Holly wrote: "Such a special one with so many personal moments from the whole family. Ems, I'm in awe! Love you Xxx"

Fans echoed Holly's comments, writing: "Love this song and this sounds like such a lovely version of it,"while another adding: "This is so cute, what a lovely idea, sounds beautiful."

All Saints singer and good pal Nicole Appleton also commented with love heart emojis.

In addition to a new album, Emma will soon start Spice Girls rehearsals ahead of their huge summer tour.

Exciting times indeed!