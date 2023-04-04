Hugh Jackman undergoes two biopsies after skin cancer scare

4 April 2023, 08:20

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has urged fans to get their skin checked regularly after undergoing two more biopsies.

Hugh Jackman has opened up about undergoing two biopsies after another skin cancer scare.

The Wolverine star had the procedure after his doctor noticed 'little things' that could potentially be Basal Cell Carcinoma, which is the most common form of skin cancer.

Taking to Instagram, Hugh could be seen wearing a bandage over his nose, and told his fans to make sure they wear sun cream.

He said: “Hey guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever.

Hugh Jackman has opened up about his skin cancer scare
Hugh Jackman has opened up about his skin cancer scare. Picture: Instagram

“I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr Iron, who's awesome.

“I'll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I'll let you know.

“Just to remind you, Basal Cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all.”

Hugh went on to say the sunspots are from his time spent outdoors 25 years ago, before continuing: “Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it.

“No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me.”

Hugh Jackman has opened up about his upbringing
Hugh Jackman has opened up about his upbringing. Picture: Instagram

He added: “Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there, alright? Please be safe.”

The caption read: “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before.

“I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

This comes after Hugh previously had six skin cancers removed from his face back in 2017.

In 2021, he had another biopsy on his face which had an inconclusive result, revealing the worst it could be was BCC.

Hugh Jackman was brought up in Australia
Hugh Jackman was brought up in Australia. Picture: Alamy

Hugh previously admitted his diagnoses had come as a surprise, despite his upbringing.

He said: "It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word 'cancer'.

"Being an Australian it's a very common thing. I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

According to the NHS, Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face.

Basal cell carcinoma often appears as a 'small, shiny pink or pearly-white lump with a translucent or waxy appearance' and can also look like a red, scaly patch.

Find out more here.

