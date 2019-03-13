Michael Jackson accusations branded as ‘crap’ by James Bulger’s mum Denise Fergus

Michael Jackson James Bulger. Picture: getty

Denise has long been a fan of Michael Jackson and had previously revealed how her son used to love dancing to the King of Pop's music.

James Bulger's mother Denise Fergus has slammed the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland, after revealing she had watched it.

Denise, whose son James Bulger was killed by Jon Venables and Robert Thompson, took to Twitter to rant about the controversial Channel 4 documentary in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege they were abused by Michael.

"Just watched Michael Jackson leaving Neverland can honestly say don't believe a single word, just look at the reactions of their faces, tells a different story to what they are accusing him of , so hope people don't believe this crap."

His family played Jackson's Heal The World at James' funeral - and Michael even donated the song to the James Bulger House campaign so they could raise charity funds from the single.

What's more Jackson even sent flowers and a card with a self-penned note to Denise and her then-husband Ralph.

She told the Liverpool Echo in 2009, "There was a brown envelope and inside was a letter on A4 paper from Michael. He wrote a poem for James and he named it Child Of Innocence. It touched my heart."