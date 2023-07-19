Jamie Oliver hints popular restaurant chain could return to high street

19 July 2023, 15:43

Jamie Oliver hints popular restaurant chain could return to high street
Jamie Oliver hints popular restaurant chain could return to high street. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jamie Oliver is getting ready to return to the restaurant world four years after his chain when into administration.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jamie Oliver, 48, has hinted that some of his popular restaurant chains could be returning to the high street.

This comes four years after the famous chef's chain of restaurants went into administration in 2019, including 19 Jamie's Italian locations and his London restaurants Barbecoa and Fifteen.

Earlier this year, in May, Jamie announced that he would be opening his first restaurant since the devastating blow to his company, based in Drury Lane, next to the Theatre Royal.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that the chef was getting ready to open a new chain of restaurants, with the Drury Lane location being the first.

Jamie's Italian closed all 19 restaurants across the UK in 2019 when the chain collapsed
Jamie's Italian closed all 19 restaurants across the UK in 2019 when the chain collapsed. Picture: Alamy

Now, Jamie has spoken to Emily Maitlis on Global's The News Agents Podcast where he explained how the downfall of Jamie's Italian happened and what his next moves are.

On the podcast, Emily asks Jamie: "What about Jamie Oliver, the chef? Because there was a time when you couldn't cross, certainly London, for Jamie Oliver restaurants all over the place", to which he responded: "It was 46 so not all over the place. We were medium sized."

Emily continued to enquire: "Did that just grow too fast or did you lose interest? Or did people's taste change?"

Speaking candidly, Jamie explained: "Interestingly, I think, having thought about it long and hard, I had the best of the best mid-market, socially orientated business on the planet for seven, eight years, and then lost it over four years, which was utterly painful."

He added: "It was something I'd never, ever, ever like to do again."

When asked to go into more detail about what happened to the restaurant chain and the details of what triggered the collapse, Jamie went on: "Our rents, we probably signed our rents 20 per cent over the odds. Our rates went up 40 per cent in two years. High street decline was about 16 per cent. And then your margins, which were smaller because we were selling more ethical food, you know, at the same prices.

He admitted: "Our model didn't work and we died."

Jamie Oliver will open his first restaurant since the chain collapse later this year
Jamie Oliver will open his first restaurant since the chain collapse later this year. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on 2019, Jamie went on to tell the hosts: "I think I've learned a lot from that, and there's other reasons as well around sort of how thing were managed. But I haven't lost faith. I'm still a restaurateur at heart.

"I'm opening, you know, I've dusted myself down. I did the best version of bad. So staff are all paid and all my suppliers, with a few exceptions, were made good."

Jamie still has plans to continue his career in restaurants, hinting that one of the high street's favourite chains may return.

"I think I'm still young-ish", he said: "I've got 10 years of good work in me yet, I think. So I'm opening back up in October, and what's beautiful is, the greatest hits of all, my team are coming back. We're getting the band back together."

Related video:

Jamie Oliver tries Prime for the first time on Heart Breakfast

In May 2023, when Jamie Oliver announced he was opening a new restaurant, he said in a statement: "Losing my UK restaurants was without doubt one of the hardest times of my life. But being a positive part of the restaurant industry is very close to my heart.

"We learnt lessons as we grew the international restaurants -there are now more than 70 across the world -so I’m very excited to open this restaurant in London and with an exceptional team, once again, serve the public.”

"It’s about going back to my culinary roots inspired by the dishes I grew up cooking in my mum and dad’s pub restaurant. It’s about celebrating Britain’s rich and diverse food scene in what I hope will be an iconic, trusted restaurant in a very special place. This opportunity truly means the world to me."

Read more:

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Holly Willoughby has opened up about the future

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning without goodbye as she 'thinks about the future'

TV & Movies

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

Inside the Nolan family's tragic cancer history as Coleen Nolan share diagnosis

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage

This Morning's Iris Jones, 83, splits from Egyptian toyboy, 37, after two years of marriage
Holly Willoughby is off This Morning for more than six weeks

Where is Holly Willoughby today and why is she not on This Morning?

TV & Movies

Sue Radford is worth almost £1million

Sue Radford's net worth: How much money does the mum-of-22 make?

Trending on Heart

A woman's birthday party descends into chaos after one friend refuses to split £3,500 dinner bill

Man causes debate after refusing to split £3500 dinner bill with friend on her birthday

Lifestyle

Boots will be closing 300 stores across the UK

Boots store closures: Full list of UK locations as first shops close

Lifestyle

Can I get a refund on my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Can I get a refund if I cancel my holiday because of the heatwave in Europe?

Lifestyle

Nadia Sawalha has been praised for her amazing bikini photoshoot

Loose Women’s Nadia Sawalha praised for hilarious bikini photoshoot with husband Mark

Melanie Sykes has opened up about self identifying as having Tourette's

Melanie Sykes 'self-identifies' as having Tourette's two years after finding out she is autistic
Some restaurant guests were left furious after they were charged extra

Guests furious after they're charged for live music at restaurant

Lifestyle

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the sweet name of her newborn

Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby with husband Bader Shammas and reveals unusual name

Ferne McCann has revealed the inspiration behind her very unusual baby name

Ferne McCann's baby name: What does Finty mean?

Georgia May Foote enjoyed a beautiful wedding day over the weekend

Inside Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote’s lavish wedding

TV & Movies

Olly Murs had a beautiful wedding

Inside Olly Murs' fairytale fairground wedding with ferris wheel and private plane

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl

Kate Ferdinand gives birth to baby girl and reveals adorable name

A woman has revealed why she didn't give up her seat

CEO praised for refusing to give up plane seat to let mum sit next to her children

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers

Furious Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s mum-shamed over school run video

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders star