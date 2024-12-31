Jane McDonald facts: Singer's age, husband, family and career explained

Jane McDonald in 2023
Jane McDonald in 2023. Picture: Getty

Jane McDonald, the beloved Yorkshire-born entertainer, rose to prominence in 1998 after captivating audiences in the BBC documentary series The Cruise.

Beginning her career as a cabaret singer on cruise ships, Jane McDonald's warm personality and powerful vocals quickly endeared her to the British public.

Her subsequent transition to TV presenting, particularly as a panellist on Loose Women from 2004 to 2014, showcased her natural charisma and down-to-earth charm.

Beyond her TV success, McDonald has established herself as a talented recording artist and concert performer, consistently selling out venues across the United Kingdom with her signature blend of classic pop covers and original material.

Here's all the important facts about the talented star:

  1. How old is Jane McDonald?

    Jane McDonald in 1999
    Jane McDonald in 1999. Picture: Getty

    Jane McDonald was born on April 4th, 1963, in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, making her 61 years old in 2024.

    Her birthplace is significant in understanding her career trajectory, as Yorkshire has remained central to her identity throughout her entertainment career.

    Wakefield was traditionally a coal mining and textile manufacturing centre. Growing up in this working-class environment helped shape McDonald's relatable persona and strong work ethic that would later become hallmarks of her public image.

    She began performing in the working men's clubs of Yorkshire as a teenager, laying the foundation for her future career in entertainment.

    Jane McDonald's parents were Peter McDonald and Jean McDonald. Her father Peter worked as a chimney sweep and her mother Jean was a housewife who also worked part-time in various jobs to help support the family. Jane grew up with one older brother named Tony.

    Sadly, Jane's father Peter passed away in 1995, before she achieved mainstream fame through The Cruise. Her mother Jean died in 2018.

  2. How did she get her start in music?

    Jane McDonald James Bond medley

    Jane McDonald's journey into music began in her early teenage years in Yorkshire. At just 14 years old, she started performing at local working men's clubs in the Wakefield area, where she would sing popular songs of the day.

    To support her burgeoning singing career, McDonald worked various day jobs, including as a secretary and in retail.

    During this period, she gradually built up her reputation on the local circuit, performing up to seven nights a week while maintaining her regular employment.

    A significant breakthrough came when she secured work as a singer in Wakefield's Theatre Club. This more formal venue allowed her to refine her performance skills and expand her repertoire. From there, she made the pivotal decision to audition for cruise ship entertainment work, which would ultimately lead to her big break.

    In 1995, she successfully landed a position as a resident singer aboard the Celebrity Century cruise ship. This role was particularly significant because it not only provided steady work as a professional singer but also because it was on this ship that BBC producers would later discover her while filming the documentary series The Cruise in 1998.

    The show's massive success would catapult her from being a working singer to becoming a household name in British entertainment. Throughout this early period, McDonald developed her distinctive performing style, combining powerful vocals with an engaging personality and a knack for connecting with audiences.

  3. Who was Jane McDonald's husband and does she have kids?

    Jane McDonald and Eddie Rothe in 2018
    Jane McDonald and Eddie Rothe in 2018. Picture: Getty

    Her first marriage was to Paul, a man she'd known since she was 19. They married in 1986, but the relationship ended after less than a year.

    Her second marriage was to Henrik Brixen, whom she met while working on the cruise ships. Their relationship became public during the filming of The Cruise, and viewers watched their romance blossom on screen. They married in 1998, with Henrik becoming her manager.

    However, this dual personal and professional relationship proved challenging, and they divorced in 2002.

    From 2008 to 2023, McDonald was engaged to Eddie Rothe, a musician best known for being the drummer of The Searchers. Their relationship had a romantic backstory - they had initially dated as teenagers in the 1980s before reconnecting decades later.

    Tragically, Eddie passed away in March 2021 after battling lung cancer, with McDonald by his side throughout his illness.

    Jane McDonald does not have any children. She has been open about this aspect of her life in interviews, explaining that while she loves children, having her own wasn't part of her life's journey.

  4. What is Jane McDonald's net worth?

    Jane McDonald's estimated net worth as of 2024 is between £3-5 million, accumulated through her television career, music tours, book sales, and brand endorsements.

