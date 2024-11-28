Jason Donovan apologises to fans who were left "fuming" at Rocky Horror appearance confusion

Jason Donovan responds to fans' complaints at Rocky Horror no-show. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Despite not being scheduled to appear at a recent performance, Jason Donovan still sent a heartfelt apology to fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jason Donovan has apologized to the “dedicated fans” who attended a performance of The Rocky Horror Picture Show expecting to see him in the role of Frank-N-Furter, despite not being scheduled to perform that day.

Some theatregoers booked tickets for Saturday’s show at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, believing the former Neighbours star would appear, and were left “fuming” upon learning he wouldn’t be on stage.

Donovan, addressing the situation on Instagram, expressed his gratitude for fans’ “understanding and continued support” and said he was “truly sorry” for any disappointment caused.

He explained he was “never scheduled” to perform that Saturday due to a “prior commitment,” and this had been “noted” on the show and venue’s websites in advance.

The star, known for hits like ‘Too Many Broken Hearts’ and 'Especially For You' with Kylie Minogue, referenced an article about the incident, noting that while the story was “more balanced,” its original headline about “my no-show” had been “misleading.” The headline was later updated to reflect the facts.

Jason Donovan in Rocky Horror. Picture: Getty

Lucie Robertson, a fan from Lytham, attended the show expecting to see Donovan and commented: “It was a good show, and it’s no reflection on the cast we did see, but we never would have paid to go if it wasn’t for Jason.” She added: “They got us there under false pretences.”

Donovan’s representative stated that prior commitments prevented him from performing on some dates of the show’s tour, and this was made clear on both the production’s and Donovan’s websites.

An email from Anthony Williams, head of marketing at the council-owned venue, confirmed that the event webpage and ticketing site “clearly stated from the time of sale that Jason Donovan would not appear during Saturday performances.” It advised customers to review event details carefully before purchasing tickets.