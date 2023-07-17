Kate Ferdinand gives birth to baby girl and reveals adorable name

17 July 2023, 08:30 | Updated: 17 July 2023, 08:35

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl
Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: Instagram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have announced the birth of their baby girl as fans praise her 'gorgeous name'.

Congratulations are in order because Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby daughter with husband Rio Ferdinand.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted a picture of her newborn with Rio's hands resting gently on his daughter's chest.

Rio's eldest children Lorenz, 16, and Tate, 14, are also in the picture, with their hands also touching the little one.

Revealing her daughter's name, Kate added the caption: "Shae Ferdinand 10.7.23 Our strong little girl."

Kate Ferdinand has shared a photo of her daughter
Kate Ferdinand has shared a photo of her daughter. Picture: Instagram

Kate's friends and followers were quick to comment on the adorable photo, with Montana Brown writing: "Congrats gorgeous," while Billie Shephard said: “Congratulations to you all 💕💕💕”

Towie star Georgia Kousoulou said: "Awwwww congratulations,” and Danielle Armstrong commented: ”Awe congratulations darling 🩷✨ lots of love to you all 🫶🏻.”

Rio's former football club Manchester United commented: "Congratulations,” and Vicky Pattison said: “Congratulations babe 😍”.

Kate and Rio are parents to son Cree, while Kate is also a stepmother to Rio's Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to her second child
Kate Ferdinand has given birth to her second child. Picture: Instagram

Rio shares his three eldest children with wife Rebecca Ellison, who sadly passed away of breast cancer in 2015, aged just 34.

This comes after Kate revealed her daughter was in breech position as she shared a pregnancy update back in June.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: "Can I tell the truth, I'm feeling a bit tired and the baby is breech. So she digs in the ribs and kicks in the bladder."

She also previously spoke about how she hoped the birth of her daughter ‘might be easier’, after she admitted she ‘cried every single day for five weeks’ after welcoming Cree.

Kate Ferdinand reveals second pregnancy

Speaking to Zoe Blaskey on the Motherkind podcast, Kate said: “I’m having a C-section because I had to have an emergency one last time, and that’s ok.

“Last time, I had an emergency C-section, and I had all the way pushing and then it went wrong.

“I’ve kind of had both births [already]… I think I know what I’m doing and I’m hopeful that it might be easier.”

Kate and Rio revealed they were expecting a baby girl back in March, as they said: "[Tia] is so excited I feel like she's been praying for a little girl. We are very outnumbered with the boys so hopefully there's a bit more feminine energy in the house."

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has hit back at mum-shamers

Furious Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s mum-shamed over school run video

Here's who has left Love Island 2023

Who left Love Island 2023 last night?

TV & Movies

Scott Mitchell is said to have found love again after Barbara Windsor's death

Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell finds love again with EastEnders star

Indiyah Pollock has opened up about the shock Love Island recouplings

Love Island’s Indiyah Pollock reveals what really happens during tense recouplings

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has opened up about her plans for a new house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford ‘so excited’ as she teases first look at new mansion

Trending on Heart

A woman has revealed why she didn't give up her seat

CEO praised for refusing to give up plane seat to let mum sit next to her children

Lifestyle

Children can eat free and restaurants and cafe's across the UK

Full list of restaurants and café's offering free meals for kids during summer holidays

Lifestyle

Joe Swash has opened up about his custody battle

Joe Swash says Stacey Solomon 'saved him' as he opens up about custody battle

Celebrities

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Who is Lily Allen married to and does she have any children?

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has spoken out on her 'feud' with Dermot O'Leary

Alison Hammond breaks silence on ‘feud’ with This Morning co-star Dermot O’Leary

TV & Movies

Ashley Cain opens up about his daughter

Ashley Cain breaks down in tears as he remembers brave daughter Azaylia

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Mum removes 16-year-old son's bedroom door as punishment for misbehaving

Lifestyle

A cleaning expert has revealed how to get your pillows white again

Cleaning experts reveal hack to remove yellow stains from pillows for just 4p

Lifestyle

A Harry Potter book has gone for £10,500 after being bought for 30p

Rare Harry Potter book bought for 30p sells for more than £10,000

Lifestyle

A little-known website sells school uniform for as little as 50p

Parents can sell school uniforms and buy items from 50p on little-known website

Lifestyle

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Headteacher defends decision to lock school toilets during classes

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has been working out to feel better

Stacey Solomon says she loves her body as she works out in new video

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Royal Caribbean Icon of the Sea: Inside the world's largest cruise ship

Lifestyle

Alison Hammond smiling on the red carpet at an ITV even wearing a black sequin dress

What is Alison Hammond's net worth? Inside This Morning presenter's career and earnings

Kady McDermott on Love Island with her hand over her mouth in shock and smiling as she partakes in movie night

Love Island: Has Kady McDermott got a boyfriend?