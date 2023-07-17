Kate Ferdinand gives birth to baby girl and reveals adorable name

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby girl. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have announced the birth of their baby girl as fans praise her 'gorgeous name'.

Congratulations are in order because Kate Ferdinand has given birth to a baby daughter with husband Rio Ferdinand.

Taking to Instagram, Kate posted a picture of her newborn with Rio's hands resting gently on his daughter's chest.

Rio's eldest children Lorenz, 16, and Tate, 14, are also in the picture, with their hands also touching the little one.

Revealing her daughter's name, Kate added the caption: "Shae Ferdinand 10.7.23 Our strong little girl."

Kate Ferdinand has shared a photo of her daughter. Picture: Instagram

Kate's friends and followers were quick to comment on the adorable photo, with Montana Brown writing: "Congrats gorgeous," while Billie Shephard said: “Congratulations to you all 💕💕💕”

Towie star Georgia Kousoulou said: "Awwwww congratulations,” and Danielle Armstrong commented: ”Awe congratulations darling 🩷✨ lots of love to you all 🫶🏻.”

Rio's former football club Manchester United commented: "Congratulations,” and Vicky Pattison said: “Congratulations babe 😍”.

Kate and Rio are parents to son Cree, while Kate is also a stepmother to Rio's Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Kate Ferdinand has given birth to her second child. Picture: Instagram

Rio shares his three eldest children with wife Rebecca Ellison, who sadly passed away of breast cancer in 2015, aged just 34.

This comes after Kate revealed her daughter was in breech position as she shared a pregnancy update back in June.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: "Can I tell the truth, I'm feeling a bit tired and the baby is breech. So she digs in the ribs and kicks in the bladder."

She also previously spoke about how she hoped the birth of her daughter ‘might be easier’, after she admitted she ‘cried every single day for five weeks’ after welcoming Cree.

Kate Ferdinand reveals second pregnancy

Speaking to Zoe Blaskey on the Motherkind podcast, Kate said: “I’m having a C-section because I had to have an emergency one last time, and that’s ok.

“Last time, I had an emergency C-section, and I had all the way pushing and then it went wrong.

“I’ve kind of had both births [already]… I think I know what I’m doing and I’m hopeful that it might be easier.”

Kate and Rio revealed they were expecting a baby girl back in March, as they said: "[Tia] is so excited I feel like she's been praying for a little girl. We are very outnumbered with the boys so hopefully there's a bit more feminine energy in the house."