Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024

Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Here's a the members of the Royal Family, inspirational guests and performers at Princess Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Princess of Wales, 42, visited Westminster Abbey on December 6 for the return of her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert, where she was joined by fellow members of the Royal Family, inspiration guests, celebrities as well a a handful of performers and World War II veterans.

The Christmas Carol Service, which was attended by 1,600 people, will be on TV on Christmas Eve, and will feature performances by the likes of Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter as well as famous Christmas Carols.

Princess Kate's husband, Prince William, joined his wife at the event, alongside their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The King and the Queen, however, were not in attendance.

From the members of the Royal Family who attended Carol Service, to famous faces and inspirational guests, here's the full guest list.

1,600 people attended the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

Full guest list of Princess Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service

Members of the Royal Family:

The Princess of Wales

The Prince of Wales

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh

Princess Beatrice

Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Christoper Woolf Mapelli Mozzi

Mrs Zara Tindall

The Duke of Gloucester

The Duchess of Gloucester

Mr. George Gilman

Lyla Gilman

The Duke of Kent

Lady Helen Taylor

Earl of St Andrews

Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor

Prince Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent

Lady Gabriella Windsor

Lord Frederick Windsor

Lady Sophie Windsor

Maud Windsor

Isabella Windsor

Lady Sarah Chatto

Mr. Daniel Chatto

Mr. Samuel Chatto

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and Zara Tindall at the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service. Picture: Getty

Famous faces:

Carole Middleton

Michael Middleton

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

Pippa Middleton

Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra

Lorraine Kelly

Giovanna Fletcher and Tom Fletcher

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay

Richard E. Grant

Charlotte Hawkins

Kate Garraway

Amy Dowden

Laura Tobin

Richard Madeley

Judy Finnigan

Ranvir Singh

Ed Balls

Ellie Challis

Laura Tobin, Richard Madeley, Judy Finnigan, Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh and Ed Balls attend the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service. Picture: Getty

Inspirational guests:

Christopher Hall: Founder of the Christopher Hall Foundation

Sahida Ditta: The Amal Project Teesside

Jennifer Powell: Mental health advocate

Jason Allen and Shaun Ryan: Mental health advocates

Shyla Brown: Winner of the Pride in Fenland Awards

Olivia Bowditch: Volunteer worker with the charity ‘From me to you’ letters

Diven Halai: First man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine

Allen Vesper Miller and Joan Miller: An elderly couple beloved for their kindness in their local community of Moray

Alex Wilby: Runs 'Root and Branch Out'

Gillian Moore: Unpaid volunteer and chair of the 217 Bus Group

Beatrice Otudeko: Volunteer at the foundation for Educational Excellence

Bernard Morgan, Ambassador for the Royal British Legion attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

World War II Veterans:

Bernard Morgan, 100, Cheshire

Jack Mortimer, 100, Leeds

Joe Mines, 99, Hornchurch

Jim Miller, 100, South Wales

Mr Day, 98, Borehamwood

Performers:

Olivia Dean

Gregory Porter

Paloma Faith

JP Cooper

Read more: Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle

Read more: Prince William beard: The real reason Kate Middleton's husband has grown facial hair