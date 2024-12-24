Full guest list and performers at Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service 2024
24 December 2024, 19:00
Here's a the members of the Royal Family, inspirational guests and performers at Princess Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service this year.
Listen to this article
The Princess of Wales, 42, visited Westminster Abbey on December 6 for the return of her 'Together at Christmas' carol concert, where she was joined by fellow members of the Royal Family, inspiration guests, celebrities as well a a handful of performers and World War II veterans.
The Christmas Carol Service, which was attended by 1,600 people, will be on TV on Christmas Eve, and will feature performances by the likes of Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter as well as famous Christmas Carols.
Princess Kate's husband, Prince William, joined his wife at the event, alongside their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The King and the Queen, however, were not in attendance.
From the members of the Royal Family who attended Carol Service, to famous faces and inspirational guests, here's the full guest list.
Full guest list of Princess Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Service
Members of the Royal Family:
- The Princess of Wales
- The Prince of Wales
- Prince George
- Princess Charlotte
- Prince Louis
- Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh
- Princess Beatrice
- Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
- Christoper Woolf Mapelli Mozzi
- Mrs Zara Tindall
- The Duke of Gloucester
- The Duchess of Gloucester
- Mr. George Gilman
- Lyla Gilman
- The Duke of Kent
- Lady Helen Taylor
- Earl of St Andrews
- Lady Marina Charlotte Windsor
- Prince Michael of Kent
- Princess Michael of Kent
- Lady Gabriella Windsor
- Lord Frederick Windsor
- Lady Sophie Windsor
- Maud Windsor
- Isabella Windsor
- Lady Sarah Chatto
- Mr. Daniel Chatto
- Mr. Samuel Chatto
Famous faces:
- Carole Middleton
- Michael Middleton
- James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
- Pippa Middleton
- Sir Chris Hoy and wife Sarra
- Lorraine Kelly
- Giovanna Fletcher and Tom Fletcher
- Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay
- Richard E. Grant
- Charlotte Hawkins
- Kate Garraway
- Amy Dowden
- Laura Tobin
- Richard Madeley
- Judy Finnigan
- Ranvir Singh
- Ed Balls
- Ellie Challis
Inspirational guests:
- Christopher Hall: Founder of the Christopher Hall Foundation
- Sahida Ditta: The Amal Project Teesside
- Jennifer Powell: Mental health advocate
- Jason Allen and Shaun Ryan: Mental health advocates
- Shyla Brown: Winner of the Pride in Fenland Awards
- Olivia Bowditch: Volunteer worker with the charity ‘From me to you’ letters
- Diven Halai: First man to run the London Marathon with an oxygen machine
- Allen Vesper Miller and Joan Miller: An elderly couple beloved for their kindness in their local community of Moray
- Alex Wilby: Runs 'Root and Branch Out'
- Gillian Moore: Unpaid volunteer and chair of the 217 Bus Group
- Beatrice Otudeko: Volunteer at the foundation for Educational Excellence
World War II Veterans:
- Bernard Morgan, 100, Cheshire
- Jack Mortimer, 100, Leeds
- Joe Mines, 99, Hornchurch
- Jim Miller, 100, South Wales
- Mr Day, 98, Borehamwood
Performers:
- Olivia Dean
- Gregory Porter
- Paloma Faith
- JP Cooper
Read more: Prince William makes heartbreaking admission about Princess Kate Middleton's cancer battle
Read more: Prince William beard: The real reason Kate Middleton's husband has grown facial hair