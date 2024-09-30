Kylie Minogue reveals all about new album Tension II

Kylie Minogue visited Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Kylie Minogue spoke to Heart Breakfast about her new album Tension II and upcoming tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Minogue has announced extra dates for The Tension Tour following the release of her new single Lights, Camera, Action.

The Aussie songstress joined Amanda Holden and JK on Heart Breakfast to chat about her first ever sequel album, Tension II.

She also spoke about what it's like sharing a make-up artist with Amanda and her iconic Las Vegas residency!

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Listen to Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am-10am weekdays