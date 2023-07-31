Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares first pictures from wedding to Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had shared the first pictures from her Jamaican wedding to footballer Andre Gray. Picture: Instagram/Leigh-Anne Pinnock

By Alice Dear

Leigh-Anne Pinnock had shared the first pictures from her Jamaican wedding to footballer Andre Gray.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 31, looks gorgeous in the first pictures from her wedding to Andre Gray.

The Little Mix star wed the footballer on the 3rd June on a beach in Jamaica, and has now shared a first look at the magical day and her beautiful wedding dress.

Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards' former bandmate shared the pictures on her social media accounts, captioning them with: "03/06/23 I married my soul mate 🥺❤️"

Leigh-Anne looked gorgeous in an A-line dress which featured delicate embroidery and a sweeping train, while the sheer beaded bodice perfectly completed the look.

The singer wore her hair in a tight plaited bun and kept her makeup simple, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

The setting of the wedding was a beach in Jamaica, with the nuptials taking place under a palm tree decorated with white roses.

Leigh-Anne's bridesmaids dressed in silk blue strap dresses, and could be seen helping the star with her wedding gown in the pictures.

For the wedding, Andre wore a cream suit jacket which was paired with black trousers, a black waistcoat and bow-tie.

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne's former bandmate, was at the wedding and commented on the first pictures from the special day: "Love you and your beautiful family ♥️"

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray attend the Top Boy" UK Premiere, 2019. Picture: Getty

Leigh-Anne and Andre first met in 2016 and went public with their romance in January 2017.

In May 2020, Andre proposed to Leigh-Anne.

A year later, Leigh-Anne and Andre announced that they were expecting their first child together. At the time, Perrie Edwards was also pregnant with her first baby.

In August 2021, Leigh-Anne gave birth to twins. The couple have not revealed publicly the genders and names of their twins.

