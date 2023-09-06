Loose Women’s Linda Robson fined for car insurance blunder

By Hope Wilson

The actress was pulled over by police in February.

Linda Robson, 65, has been fined after she was caught driving without insurance.

The Loose Women panellist was pulled over by police in North London earlier this year when she after suspicions were raised.

It was then revealed that Linda's car insurance had run out and she had not renewed the protection, meaning that she was breaking the law.

The Birds of a Feather actress confessed to her mistake telling the officers "I'm an idiot" while posing with two thumbs up.

Linda Robson was pulled over by police earlier this year. Picture: Handout

Linda was taken to court over the issue and fined £923 as well as being handed six points on her licence, £100 in costs and a £369 victim surcharge.

The I'm A Celebrity contestant pleaded guilty to the charge and provided a written statement which said:

"I had not received notification that my insurance had run out so I was unaware I was driving without insurance and paid it straight away while roadside with the officers.”

Linda Robson was pulled over after police discovered she didn't have car insurance. Picture: Handout

PC Glenn Barnes, who carried out the car stop on 2nd February told the court:

"I had reason to stop the vehicle where I spoke with the driver.

"An enquiry on the police national computer revealed that no insurance was shown as being held for this vehicle to be driven on public roads.

"I requested the driver to provide proof of insurance where they were unable to do so.

"Enquiries revealed insurance wasn’t held for the vehicle because she did not purchase it and as such was not insured."

Linda Robson has been a Loose Women panellist for years. Pictured here with Kaye Adams, Judi Love and Kelle Bryan. Picture: Instagram/Linda Robson

Court documents show that Linda was sent a fixed penalty notice in February, however the fine went unpaid. This then led to a prosecution case being launched.

The TV star has been given 28 days to settle the court bill which totals £1,392.

Linda Robson began her career as an actress alongside Leslie Joseph. Picture: Instagram/Linda Robson

Linda is best known for starring in Birds of a Feather alongside Lesley Jones and Pauline Quirke.

Aside from her acting career, the TV star has been a regular panellist on Loose Women for 11 years and appeared in I'm A Celebrity back in 2012 where she finished in 9th place.

The actress has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990 and the couple share two children together. Linda also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

