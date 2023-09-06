Loose Women’s Linda Robson fined for car insurance blunder
6 September 2023, 10:59
Linda Robson swears live on Loose Women
The actress was pulled over by police in February.
Listen to this article
Linda Robson, 65, has been fined after she was caught driving without insurance.
The Loose Women panellist was pulled over by police in North London earlier this year when she after suspicions were raised.
It was then revealed that Linda's car insurance had run out and she had not renewed the protection, meaning that she was breaking the law.
- Listen on Global Player: Spencer & Vogue. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams let you know what they’re doing, thinking, and disagreeing on every week
The Birds of a Feather actress confessed to her mistake telling the officers "I'm an idiot" while posing with two thumbs up.
Linda was taken to court over the issue and fined £923 as well as being handed six points on her licence, £100 in costs and a £369 victim surcharge.
The I'm A Celebrity contestant pleaded guilty to the charge and provided a written statement which said:
"I had not received notification that my insurance had run out so I was unaware I was driving without insurance and paid it straight away while roadside with the officers.”
PC Glenn Barnes, who carried out the car stop on 2nd February told the court:
"I had reason to stop the vehicle where I spoke with the driver.
"An enquiry on the police national computer revealed that no insurance was shown as being held for this vehicle to be driven on public roads.
"I requested the driver to provide proof of insurance where they were unable to do so.
"Enquiries revealed insurance wasn’t held for the vehicle because she did not purchase it and as such was not insured."
Court documents show that Linda was sent a fixed penalty notice in February, however the fine went unpaid. This then led to a prosecution case being launched.
The TV star has been given 28 days to settle the court bill which totals £1,392.
Linda is best known for starring in Birds of a Feather alongside Lesley Jones and Pauline Quirke.
Aside from her acting career, the TV star has been a regular panellist on Loose Women for 11 years and appeared in I'm A Celebrity back in 2012 where she finished in 9th place.
The actress has been married to husband Mark Dunford since 1990 and the couple share two children together. Linda also has a daughter from a previous relationship.
Read more:
- Linda Robson reveals Stacey Solomon rushed her to rehab amid pills and booze hell
- Linda Robson emotionally opens up about horrific OCD battle as she makes Loose Women return
- Alison Hammond reveals she's joining Loose Women