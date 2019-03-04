Loose Women Late: How to buy tickets and date as Coleen Nolan and co-stars announce live stage show

4 March 2019, 17:04 | Updated: 4 March 2019, 17:06

TV Choice Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
The Loose women ladies will be doing a live show . Picture: Getty

Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan will be appearing live on stage. When is it? and how can you buy tickets?

The cast of ITV's Loose Women have announced they will be making their popular daytime talk show into a live gig.

Andrea McLean, Coleen Nolan, Nadia Sawalha and Saira Khan will all be heading out in the road to take their straight-talking opinions to the stage at the NEC in Birmingham.

Loose Women Late will see all four stars get up close an personal with an audience for one night only on Friday 17th May.

Talking about their impending road trip, Coleen said: “We’re not quite sure who thought letting us four loose on stage was a good idea, but we can’t wait to hit the road and have a good old chinwag with a few thousand friends! Birmingham, you have been warned. We’re coming!”

TV Choice Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
When is the Loose Women Late live show?

The live show will take place on on Friday 17th May at the NEC in Birmingham. The women will take to the stage after the doors close on the second day of This Morning Live! the hugely popular lifestyle and shopping extravaganza which is hosted by Phil, Holly, Ruth, Eamonn.

How to buy Loose Women Late tickets

Tickets are now available at www.thismorninglive.co.uk. Ticket offers are available for multiple event entry, see website for more details.

Who is appearing on Loose Women Late?

