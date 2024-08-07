Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in Birmingham: Start and finish times, support act and set list
7 August 2024, 09:30
The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is officially landing in the UK but can you still get tickets to see Justin Timberlake? And how long is the show on for? Here's all the details.
Justin Timberlake has been taking his Forget Tomorrow World tour all over the world and it's now officially time for it to land in the UK as he plays four dates across Birmingham, Manchester and London.
Starting at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on August 7, the Can't Stop The Feeling singer will be bringing his best music and moves to his British fan base.
Officially the start of the European leg, Justin has found himself centre of headlines including reports surrounding his marriage with wife Jessica Biel and his recent arrest for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol.
Here's everything you need to know about Justin's Forget Tomorrow world tour in Birmingham from start and end times, support acts and of course, the all-important set list.
What time does Justin Timberlake's show start in Birmingham?
Times have yet to be officially confirmed but we know the Utilita Arena will be opening their doors from 6pm.
Typically, Justin has been arriving on stage after his support act about 8:30/9pm.
What time does Justin Timberlake's show finish at Birmingham?
Again, no specific details have been confirmed, but the arena has a curfew of 11pm so you can expect the show to be finished by then.
Justin usually has a show duration time of just over two hours.
Who is Justin Timberlake's UK support act?
Justin likes to get the party started before he arrives on stage so has enlisted the help of DJ Andrew Hypes to do just that.
Performing ahead of the Sexy Back singer, he brings the best tunes to get the crowds dancing.
What is Justin Timberlake's set list?
With many number ones and classic hits to brag about, you know Justin has a set list that will keep you up on your feet all night long.
While a set list for his UK leg isn't confirmed, the rest of his Forget Tomorrow tour has looked like this:
- No Angels
- LoveStoned
- Like I Love You (With "TKO" snippet)
- My Love (With "Let Me Talk to You" intro)
- Technicolor
- Sanctified
- Infinity Sex
- FutureSex/LoveSound
- Imagination
- Drown
- Cry Me a River
- Let the Groove Get In
- My Favorite Drug
- Señorita
- Summer Love
- F**kin' Up the Disco
- Suit & Tie
- Flame
- Say Something
- Pusher Love Girl
- Until the End of Time
- Selfish (Acoustic)
- What Goes Around... Comes Around (Acoustic, with outro of "Careless Whisper" by George Michael)
- CAN'T STOP THE FEELING! (With outro of "Good Times" by Chic)
- Rock Your Body
- SexyBack
- Mirrors
Can you still get tickets to see Justin Timberlake in the UK?
With only four dates across the UK, tickets are pretty limited. Do check out official ticket websites to see what is available.
According to Ticketmaster, there is limited availability for Birmingham and both London nights. Manchester has a better selection of seats available.
