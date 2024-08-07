Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in Birmingham: Start and finish times, support act and set list

7 August 2024, 09:30

Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage
Justin Timberlake is bringing his Forget Tomorrow world tour to the UK this August. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is officially landing in the UK but can you still get tickets to see Justin Timberlake? And how long is the show on for? Here's all the details.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Timberlake has been taking his Forget Tomorrow World tour all over the world and it's now officially time for it to land in the UK as he plays four dates across Birmingham, Manchester and London.

Starting at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on August 7, the Can't Stop The Feeling singer will be bringing his best music and moves to his British fan base.

Officially the start of the European leg, Justin has found himself centre of headlines including reports surrounding his marriage with wife Jessica Biel and his recent arrest for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol.

Here's everything you need to know about Justin's Forget Tomorrow world tour in Birmingham from start and end times, support acts and of course, the all-important set list.

Justin Timberlake on stage with a guitar
Justin Timberlake will performing favourites including Sexy Back, Mirrors and Rock Your Body. Picture: Getty

What time does Justin Timberlake's show start in Birmingham?

Times have yet to be officially confirmed but we know the Utilita Arena will be opening their doors from 6pm.

Typically, Justin has been arriving on stage after his support act about 8:30/9pm.

What time does Justin Timberlake's show finish at Birmingham?

Again, no specific details have been confirmed, but the arena has a curfew of 11pm so you can expect the show to be finished by then.

Justin usually has a show duration time of just over two hours.

Who is Justin Timberlake's UK support act?

Justin likes to get the party started before he arrives on stage so has enlisted the help of DJ Andrew Hypes to do just that.

Performing ahead of the Sexy Back singer, he brings the best tunes to get the crowds dancing.

Justin Timberlake on his Forget Tomorrow World tour
Justin Timberlake will be playing a total of four dates in the UK. Picture: Getty

What is Justin Timberlake's set list?

With many number ones and classic hits to brag about, you know Justin has a set list that will keep you up on your feet all night long.

While a set list for his UK leg isn't confirmed, the rest of his Forget Tomorrow tour has looked like this:

  • No Angels
  • LoveStoned
  • Like I Love You (With "TKO" snippet)
  • My Love (With "Let Me Talk to You" intro)
  • Technicolor
  • Sanctified
  • Infinity Sex
  • FutureSex/LoveSound
  • Imagination
  • Drown
  • Cry Me a River
  • Let the Groove Get In
  • My Favorite Drug
  • Señorita
  • Summer Love
  • F**kin' Up the Disco
  • Suit & Tie
  • Flame
  • Say Something
  • Pusher Love Girl
  • Until the End of Time
  • Selfish (Acoustic)
  • What Goes Around... Comes Around (Acoustic, with outro of "Careless Whisper" by George Michael)
  • CAN'T STOP THE FEELING! (With outro of "Good Times" by Chic)
  • Rock Your Body
  • SexyBack
  • Mirrors

Can you still get tickets to see Justin Timberlake in the UK?

With only four dates across the UK, tickets are pretty limited. Do check out official ticket websites to see what is available.

According to Ticketmaster, there is limited availability for Birmingham and both London nights. Manchester has a better selection of seats available.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Lady Gaga on the red carpet

Lady Gaga facts: Singer's age, real name, height, net worth and boyfriend revealed

Celine Dion has had an impressive music career over the decades

Celine Dion age, nationality, net worth and height revealed

Katy Perry has officially released new song Woman's World

Katy Perry officially releases new song Woman's World – and fans are completely obsessed

Pink forced to cancel Summer Carvnival tour date in Bern

Pink issues emotional statement over cancelled Summer Carnival 2024 tour date

Trending on Heart

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

TV & Movies

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

TV & Movies

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

TV & Movies

These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

TV & Movies

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed
Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage has faced a lot of hurdles

Inside Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel's marriage including split rumours, children and wedding