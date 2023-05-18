S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death confirmed as natural causes

18 May 2023, 13:29 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 13:35

By Naomi Bartram

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole’s cause of death has been revealed by coroners, a month after he died.

Paul Cattermole’s cause of death has been confirmed by coroners in a new report.

The S Club 7 star was found in his Dorset home on 6th April, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

A spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner’s Service has now said: “I can confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.”

They added: “As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest.”

(left to right) Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara, of S Club 7 during filming for The One Show in London. Picture: Alamy

Paul was set to take part in a reunion tour with his bandmates, celebrating 25 years since S Club 7 began.

Following the sad news, the rest of Paul’s bandmates - Jo O’Meara, Jon Lee, Rachel Stevens, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh - confirmed that the shows would be going ahead as planned, but without Hannah Spearritt.

They also revealed they would be performing under the rebranded name S Club, given the circumstances.

S Club 7's Paul Cattermole. Picture: Getty

In an emotional video shared on the group’s Instagram page, Jon said: “We have been in a bit of shock, and it has taken a while for us to find the right words to describe how we feel about losing our brother Paul.”

Rachel said: “Just taking the time to process and get our heads around it all, and also taking time to share time together so that we could remember Paul and all the memories we had together.”

Tina went on to describe Paul as a “big brother to all of us”, as she said: “He truly was a unique specimen of human being.

“Whenever Paul would walk into the room, you definitely knew that he was there because he would just light it up with humour and love – just a really special person,” said O’Meara.

Formed in the late 1990s, S Club 7 went to number one with their debut single Bring It All Back, before going on to have hits such as Reach, S Club Party and Don’t Stop Movin’.

