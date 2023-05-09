Exclusive

Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life

9 May 2023, 12:58

Peter Andre opens up about his family life with wife Emily

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Peter Andre has called his wife Emily 'unreal' in an exclusive chat with Heart.

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily, calling her ‘the most supportive person ever.’

The Mysterious Girl singer sat down with us to chat all about his brand new children’s book Super Space Kids, which is based on stories he reads to his own kids.

Peter shares daughter Amelia, nine, and son Theo, six, with wife Emily, and is also dad to Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Giving a rare insight into his relationship with doctor Emily, Peter told us: “She’s unreal, she’s the most supportive ever.

Peter Andre has opened up about his life with wife Emily
Peter Andre has opened up about his life with wife Emily. Picture: Instagram

“What I love about her is she saves lives, I don’t. I save the kitchen, I save the dishes, I’m really good at that.

“We get home and instead of debriefing each other on our day, we literally walk through the door and switch off.”

He went on to say: “I’m in my PJs having biscuits and tea, I’m making dinner for everyone.

“We don’t even talk about work. Her world is very confidential, so in a way it gives her an excuse to switch off as soon as she gets home.

“She’s from a different world. We don’t actually mix that world when we’re at home, we’re just family.”

Peter Andre has opened up about his eldest children Junior and Princess
Peter Andre has opened up about his eldest children Junior and Princess. Picture: Instagram

Peter also spoke to us about his older children, who are both working in the showbiz industry.

Last year, Junior released his debut single, with Pete admitting he has previously given his advice about the music industry.

He said: “I’ve made mistakes, I’ve said to Junior ‘don’t do this, don’t do that’, and he goes, ‘did you always do the right thing?’ and I go ‘no, that’s the whole reason I’m telling you about my mistakes I don’t want you to repeat’.

Peter added: “When you say things and try to be controversial and when you try and say something you think is cool and it’s not very nice, these are things I grew up with and learnt I had to change about myself. It's about giving them that I think.”

Super Space Kids: Save Planet Drizzlebottom is a space adventure which features characters named after his two children - Millie and Theo.

Opening up how his kids have reacted to the sweet picture book, Peter revealed it was actually read out at his daughter’s school.

“Because I mention Mr Walton in the book, a nod to their headmaster, apparently they read it out in Millie’s class and she went bright red.

“There’s not many kids in the world who get a book and their names are in it, so secretly Theo whispered in my ear, ‘can my teacher read it in my class?’.

“I’m a cool dad all of a sudden, just for this week.”

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

EastEnders' Lola is set to get some devastating news this week

When is Lola leaving Eastenders and what happens to her?

TV & Movies

Samantha Womack has opened up about her battle with cancer

EastEnders' Samantha Womack opens up on 'terrifying' cancer battle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green midi skirt

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her neon checkered midi skirt

Celebrities

Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas were coupled on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia 2023: Where are Jesse Burford and Claire Nomarhas now?

TV & Movies

All the MAFS Australia couples still together revealed

Here’s which Married at First Sight Australia 2023 couples are still together

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

All the drama that happened after Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: All the drama that happened after the reunion

TV & Movies

Joe Swash has opened up about his romance with Stacey Solomon

Joe Swash breaks down in tears as he opens up about Stacey Solomon relationship

Stacey Solomon has opened up about Joe Swash appearing on I'm A Celebrity

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's not watched Joe Swash on I'm A Celebrity

Kym Marsh and her husband Scott have reportedly split up

Kym Marsh 'splits from husband' two years after wedding

An Asda worker has been praised for her kindness

Mum in tears as Asda worker pays for her electricity after sad loss

Lifestyle

Daniel O’Halloran won ITV's The 1% Club

Man who won £99k TV prize kept it secret from his family for a year

TV & Movies

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home

Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

Lifestyle

Denise Welch is friends with some very famous faces

Denise Welch: Net worth, career and sons revealed

Vicky Wright has passed away

Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion

Why isn't Married at First Sight Australia on tonight and when is the reunion?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a purple midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue midi dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

A waiter has hit out at her old company

Waiter fired after receiving £3,500 tip from customer

Lifestyle

A woman has shared her lunchbox hack

Mum divides opinion after admitting she prepares five weeks of school lunches at a time

Lifestyle

Rebecca Ryan has shared photos of her new baby

Who is Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan? New baby, husband and career revealed

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Martin Lewis reveals his elderly relative fell victim to phone scam this week

Lifestyle