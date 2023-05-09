Exclusive

Peter Andre praises 'unreal' wife Emily as he gives rare glimpse into family life

Peter Andre opens up about his family life with wife Emily

By Naomi Bartram

Peter Andre has called his wife Emily 'unreal' in an exclusive chat with Heart.

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily, calling her ‘the most supportive person ever.’

The Mysterious Girl singer sat down with us to chat all about his brand new children’s book Super Space Kids, which is based on stories he reads to his own kids.

Peter shares daughter Amelia, nine, and son Theo, six, with wife Emily, and is also dad to Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Giving a rare insight into his relationship with doctor Emily, Peter told us: “She’s unreal, she’s the most supportive ever.

Peter Andre has opened up about his life with wife Emily. Picture: Instagram

“What I love about her is she saves lives, I don’t. I save the kitchen, I save the dishes, I’m really good at that.

“We get home and instead of debriefing each other on our day, we literally walk through the door and switch off.”

He went on to say: “I’m in my PJs having biscuits and tea, I’m making dinner for everyone.

“We don’t even talk about work. Her world is very confidential, so in a way it gives her an excuse to switch off as soon as she gets home.

“She’s from a different world. We don’t actually mix that world when we’re at home, we’re just family.”

Peter Andre has opened up about his eldest children Junior and Princess. Picture: Instagram

Peter also spoke to us about his older children, who are both working in the showbiz industry.

Last year, Junior released his debut single, with Pete admitting he has previously given his advice about the music industry.

He said: “I’ve made mistakes, I’ve said to Junior ‘don’t do this, don’t do that’, and he goes, ‘did you always do the right thing?’ and I go ‘no, that’s the whole reason I’m telling you about my mistakes I don’t want you to repeat’.

Peter added: “When you say things and try to be controversial and when you try and say something you think is cool and it’s not very nice, these are things I grew up with and learnt I had to change about myself. It's about giving them that I think.”

Super Space Kids: Save Planet Drizzlebottom is a space adventure which features characters named after his two children - Millie and Theo.

Opening up how his kids have reacted to the sweet picture book, Peter revealed it was actually read out at his daughter’s school.

“Because I mention Mr Walton in the book, a nod to their headmaster, apparently they read it out in Millie’s class and she went bright red.

“There’s not many kids in the world who get a book and their names are in it, so secretly Theo whispered in my ear, ‘can my teacher read it in my class?’.

“I’m a cool dad all of a sudden, just for this week.”