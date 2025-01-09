Richard Hammond announces split from wife Mindy after 28 years together

Richard Hammond has announced his split from wife Mindy Hammond. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Former Top Gear host took to X, formally known as Twitter, to announce the news.

Richard Hammond has revealed he and his wife Mindy are set to divorce.

Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, the Grand Tour star wrote: "A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

"Our marriage is coming to end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters. We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created."

The statement concluded: "We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy."

Richard Hammond and his wife Mindy Hammond are set to divorce. Picture: Alamy

It isn't clear why the pair have decided to call it quits, however a source told The Sun: "Richard is very upset about all this. It seems he has tried hard to rekindle the relationship but to no avail.

"There is no speculation that any third party is involved."

The couple share two daughters, Isabella, 24, and Willow, 22, and were wed in 2002.

Writing about the moment he met Mindy in his book 'On The Edge: My Story', Richard said: "In an instant, I fell in love with her and realised I had met my soul-mate and best friend for life."

The couple share a £7million Bollitree Castle estate, in Herefordshire as well as a holiday home in Buttermere in the Lake District and an apartment in London.

Mindy is also a director of their shared production company Chimp Productions, with The Sun reporting she is requesting a half share in his Richard's businesses.