Stephen Mulhern 'taken to hospital' after collapsing at Pizza Express

Stephen Mulhern was rushed to hospital. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Stephen Mulhern was hospitalized on Wednesday after collapsing while dining at a Pizza Express.

The 47-year-old TV presenter, who is grieving the recent loss of his father Christopher, experienced a reaction to an earlier anaesthetic while having a drink, The Sun first reported.

Staff at the restaurant in Sunningdale, Berkshire, called an ambulance at around 8pm out of concern. Paramedics reportedly assessed Stephen before taking him to Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Surrey, as a precaution.

After receiving care, Stephen is said to have spoken to his mother to reassure her he was fine. He is now at home recovering and reportedly embarrassed by the public incident.

Stephen Mulhern in 2017. Picture: Getty

Stephen has been supported by his ITV team, close friend Holly Willoughby, and others during this time.

Born in east London in 1977 to market traders Christopher and Maureen, Stephen started his career as a magician before becoming one of Britain’s most beloved TV presenters.

He began presenting on CITV in 1998, working on children’s shows like Finger Tips with Fearne Cotton and Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown with Holly Willoughby.

In 2006, he transitioned to adult television, and in recent years has hosted top shows like Dancing on Ice and You Bet.