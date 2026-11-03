Inside Stephen Mulhern’s life: Does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth?

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Stephen Mulhern is back presenting Deal or No Deal on ITV. Picture: PA

By Tom Owen

Is Stephen Mulhern married and what TV shows has he presented? Here's everything you need to know about the Deal or No Deal presenter.

Rising from his early days as a magician performing on the stages of London's West End, Stephen Mulhern has established himself as a cornerstone of ITV entertainment programming landing some huge TV shows during his career.

From hosting children's shows like Ministry of Mayhem to becoming a regular fixture on prime-time TV with Britain's Got More Talent and Catchphrase, his versatility has been key to his success.

As he returns to our screens hosting the new series of Deal or No Deal, we take a closer look at Stephen from his age, whether he has a girlfriend and a closer look at his career.

Here's everything you need to know including his height and net worth.