Inside Stephen Mulhern’s life: Does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth?

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec. Picture: PA

Here’s everything you need to know about Stephen including his partner and net worth:

The Britain's Got Talent presenter is a favourite on ITV. Picture: PA

Who is Stephen Mulhern and how old is he?

A favourite TV presenter, Stephen, 42, has hosted shows including Celebrity Catchphrase, Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got More Talent and In for a Penny.

Stephen also has a big interest in magic, a career path he took before prime time TV presenting, after his dad taught him tricks as a child. You’ll regularly see him showing off his magic with his celebrity pals including Simon Cowell on BGT.

Ant and Dec's pal has crafted a successful career for himself. Picture: PA

Does Stephen Mulhern have a girlfriend?

The TV host has always kept his love life extremely private so it is unknown whether he has a partner at present.

He has previously been linked to Emma Barton from EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing.

What’s Stephen Mulhern’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephen is rumoured to be have earned around £1.5million from his successful career.