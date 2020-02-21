Inside Stephen Mulhern’s life: Does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth?

21 February 2020, 16:39

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec
Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec. Picture: PA

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway and Celebrity Catchphrase but what do we know about him? Facts including his age, partner and magician past revealed.

Stephen Mulhern has become a TV favourite on Celebrity Catchphrase and is now back alongside Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway, but what do we know about him?

As he continues to take over our screens on ITV, we take a look at all the facts people want to know about him from whether he has a girlfriend, to how old he is and whether he’s actually a magician.

When is Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway on and when does it start?

Here’s everything you need to know about Stephen including his partner and net worth:

The Britain's Got Talent presenter is a favourite on ITV
The Britain's Got Talent presenter is a favourite on ITV. Picture: PA

Who is Stephen Mulhern and how old is he?

A favourite TV presenter, Stephen, 42, has hosted shows including Celebrity Catchphrase, Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain’s Got More Talent and In for a Penny.

Stephen also has a big interest in magic, a career path he took before prime time TV presenting, after his dad taught him tricks as a child. You’ll regularly see him showing off his magic with his celebrity pals including Simon Cowell on BGT.

Ant and Dec's pal has crafted a successful career for himself
Ant and Dec's pal has crafted a successful career for himself. Picture: PA

Does Stephen Mulhern have a girlfriend?

The TV host has always kept his love life extremely private so it is unknown whether he has a partner at present.

He has previously been linked to Emma Barton from EastEnders and Strictly Come Dancing.

What’s Stephen Mulhern’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephen is rumoured to be have earned around £1.5million from his successful career.

