Inside Stephen Mulhern’s life: Does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth?

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

3 November 2026, 14:44

Stephen Mulhern in a black suit and tie
Stephen Mulhern is back presenting Deal or No Deal on ITV. Picture: PA

By Tom Owen

Is Stephen Mulhern married and what TV shows has he presented? Here's everything you need to know about the Deal or No Deal presenter.

Rising from his early days as a magician performing on the stages of London's West End, Stephen Mulhern has established himself as a cornerstone of ITV entertainment programming landing some huge TV shows during his career.

From hosting children's shows like Ministry of Mayhem to becoming a regular fixture on prime-time TV with Britain's Got More Talent and Catchphrase, his versatility has been key to his success.

As he returns to our screens hosting the new series of Deal or No Deal, we take a closer look at Stephen from his age, whether he has a girlfriend and a closer look at his career.

Here's everything you need to know including his height and net worth.

The Britain's Got Talent presenter is a favourite on ITV
The Britain's Got Talent presenter is a favourite on ITV. Picture: PA

  1. Who is Stephen Mulhern?

    Age: 49

    From: London

    Instagram: @stephenmulhern

    Stephen Mulhern was born on April 4, 1977 in Stratford, East London.

    He was welcomed by parents Christopher and Maureen Mulhern and grew up in Stratford where they ran a market stall. He is very close with his immediate family which included two brothers and a sister.

  2. How tall is Stephen Mulhern?

    Standing tall, Stephen is 6ft which is around 1.73meters in height.

  3. What TV shows has Stephen Mulhern presented?

    Stephen Mulhern arrives for the Britain's Got Talent Birmingham Auditions on February 2, 2017
    Stephen Mulhern has presented some of ITV's biggest shows. Picture: Getty

    Stephen began his entertainment career as a magician, having learned magic from his father at a young age.

    He became the youngest member of The Magic Circle and won various talent competitions. His breakthrough into TV came after he was spotted performing at the Royal Variety Show in 1997.

    His first major TV role was as a presenter on CITV's children's show Finger Tips with Fearne Cotton in 2001.

    He then went on to present several children's shows including Ministry of Mayhem and Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown with Holly Willoughby.

    His major shows include:

    • Britain's Got More Talent (2007-2019)
    • Catchphrase (2013-present)
    • Big Star's Little Star (2013-2015)
    • In For a Penny (2019-present)
    • Deal or No Deal (2023-present)
    • Saturday Night Takeaway (regular contributor alongside Ant & Dec)
    • Rolling In It (2020-2021)

  4. Who is Stephen Mulhern's partner and is he married?

    Stephen is very private about his personal life, and it is currently unknown if he is dating anyone.

    The TV star did previously have a public relationship with soap star Emma Barton who played Honey Mitchell in EastEnders.

    Stephen met Emma in 2008 after they met starring in a panto performance of Snow White.

    The pair began dating in the same year before ending their relationship in 2011.

  5. What is Stephen Mulhern's net worth?

    With such a huge collection of TV shows to his name, Stephen in 2026 is estimated to be worth anywhere between £5-12million.

    In 2022, it was rumoured he made £800,000 for the year, a figure which would have certainly increased with the recent big TV contracts his landed.

    To help his finances, Stephen is also a keen property buyer too.

    Read more:

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