Royal Variety: Bradley Walsh leaves viewers 'cringing' with awkward Kate and William joke

18 December 2023, 12:07

Bradley Walsh begs for knighthood during Royal Variety Performance

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Bradley Walsh begged Prince William and Kate Middleton for a knighthood while hosting the Royal Variety Performance.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Royal Variety viewers were left 'cringing' over Bradley Walsh as he joked with the Prince and Princess of Wales while hosting the show.

The actor, singer and TV host kicked off the show with his own stand-up 'bit' where he jokingly berated Prince William and Kate Middleton over the fact he did not have an OBE or a MBE.

The Chase host went on to mock the Royal Family for handing out these honours to people "who bake cakes on TV," before mentioning that they should give him. Knighthood instead.

Addressing William, Bradley said: "Your Royal Highness, I worked for your gran, your great gran, your dad, your grandad, your great grandad, and now you.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance at this year's Royal Variety Performance
The Prince and Princess of Wales were in attendance at this year's Royal Variety Performance. Picture: ITV

"And I must say - ask me if I've got an MBE. Nah, ain't got one. Ask me if I've got an OBE - nah, ain't got one of them. Ask me if I've got a CBE - no!"

He went on: "No. Not a sausage. Not even a member of the RAC any more."

Bradley Walsh knelt down as he begged the Prince and Princess of Wales to give him a knighthood
Bradley Walsh knelt down as he begged the Prince and Princess of Wales to give him a knighthood. Picture: ITV

Bradley then had a footman come out on stage with a sword on a red velvet pillow as he kneeled down and begged the Prince and Princess of Wales to consider his request.

While Kate and William appeared to find the whole skit very amusing, people online said they were left 'cringing' at the joke.

One person said on X (formerly Twitter): "Bradley Walsh absolutely painfully unfunny. This is one of the worst routines I have ever seen in my life. Hopefully the end of his ‘career’."

Another person commented: "Bradley Walsh: as funny as toothache. Complaining about no OBE. He even doesn't deserve a Blue peter Badge. He's acting like he's a big star?"

There were some viewers, however, who defended Bradley online, with one posting: "Not sure why Bradley is getting so much hate, I personally think he’s one of the funniest people on TV."

